Under-21 EURO preview: All the Matchday 1 games

The 2025 UEFA EURO Under-21 Championship gets under way in Slovakia on Wednesday, with all 16 teams in action across 11 and 12 June.

We preview the Matchday 1 action across the four groups.

Where to watch the matches

Wednesday's games

Slovakia vs Spain (Bratislava, 18:00)

U21 EURO: Great Spain goals

Hosts Slovakia kick things off in Bratislava and are set to feature at the finals for just the third time, having finished fourth in 2000 and having exited at the group stage in 2017. But they face a stiff test in their first match against five-time winners Spain, who will be out to avenge their 2023 final defeat to England.

La Rojita have included a number of high-profile stars in their squads, such as Barcelona duo Gerard Martín and Pablo Torre, along with centre-back Rafa Marin, who recently won Serie A with Napoli.

Spain have never lost in eight U21 appearances against Slovakia (W7 D1) while coach Santi Denia is looking to add another honour to his impressive CV after securing an Olympic gold medal plus EURO U17 and EURO 19 titles. But Slovakia will be hoping that home advantage and a partisan crowd can inspire them to a positive start.

Italy vs Romania (Trnava, 21:00)

Italy are the joint most successful team at EURO U21 with five titles (along with Spain), but their last victory came all the way back in 2004, and the Azzurrini will be keen to put that right in Slovakia. They were certainly impressive in qualifying, conceding only four goals as they finished unbeaten (W6 D4).

Romania, though, will be no pushovers, having also finished top of their qualification group with seven wins from their ten games (D1 L2). They are appearing at the finals for the fourth successive tournament, and are looking a force to be reckoned with under the guidance of coach Daniel Pancu.

The last time these two sides met competitively was in March 2001, when a goal from Andrea Pirlo gave Italy a 1-0 victory. Will we see another star of the future breaking through and making an impact in this encounter in Trnava?

Portugal vs France (Trenčín, 21:00)

U21 EURO: Great Portugal goals

Two European heavyweights go head-to-head to kick off their Group C campaigns. Somewhat surprisingly, though, this will be the first meeting between the teams in 14 years, which should only build the anticipation ahead of Wednesday's exciting match-up.

Portugal have an abundance of talent in their ranks, including Fábio Silva, who finished as top scorer in qualifying with eight goals, and Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda, who has been included in the senior squad recently but is still yet to make his full debut.

France, meanwhile, boast arguably one of the most potent attacks in the tournament, with Frankfurt forward Jean-Mattéo Bahoya and Tottenham pair Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert among the options coach Gérald Baticle will be able to call upon. Goals should be on the menu in Trenčín.

Poland vs Georgia (Žilina, 21:00)

Poland return to EURO U21 finals action after failing to qualify in 2023, and will be looking to improve on the five times they have reached the quarter-finals (in 1982, 1984, 1986, 1992 and 1994).

Georgia, meanwhile, were the surprise package of the most recent edition of this tournament two years ago, with the hosts beating Portugal and earning draws against Belgium and Netherlands to finish top of their group before they were defeated on penalties by Israel in the quarter-finals in front of a U21 EURO record 44,338 crowd in Tbilisi.

It will be intriguing to see how they do this time round without home advantage, and they will look to begin their campaign by improving on their unfavourable record in meetings with Poland: W1 D1 L4.

All the fixtures

Thursday's games

Czechia vs England (Dunajská Streda, 21:00)

U21 EURO: Great England goals

England begin their title defence against the same team they faced on Matchday 1 in 2023, with the Young Lions 2-0 winners on that occasion thanks to goals from Jacob Ramsey and Emile Smith Rowe to kick off what would be a memorable and ultimately successful campaign.

With victorious coach Lee Carsley back in charge after a spell at the senior team there is a feeling of confidence that England could go all the way again and become the first side to retain the title since Spain managed it in 2011 and 2013.

Standing in their way on Matchday 1, though, are Czechia, who defeated Belgium in a play-off to make it to their fifth finals in the last six editions. Champions back in 2002 with a team that included the likes of Petr Čech, Zdeněk Grygera, Tomáš Hübschman and Milan Baroš, a new generation of talented prospects will be looking to show what they're made of in Slovakia.

Germany vs Slovenia (Nitra, 21:00)

Nitra plays host to a first ever competitive meeting between Germany and Slovenia, two teams with vastly different levels of experience at U21 EUROs.

This will be Germany's 11th appearance in the final tournament, and they have reached the final in three of the last four editions, winning twice. 2023 was a big disappointment, though, with Die Nationalelf failing to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2013, so Antonio Di Salvo's side will have a point to prove in Slovakia.

Slovenia, meanwhile, have only appeared in one previous tournament when they were co-hosts in 2021, and will be aiming for their first win at a finals in neighbouring Slovakia. Doing so against heavyweights Germany would certainly send out a statement.

Ukraine vs Denmark (Prešov, 18:00)

U21 EURO: Great Denmark goals

Semi-finalists in 2023 before being beaten by Spain, Ukraine are making successive finals appearances for the first time after an impressive qualification campaign saw them collect 24 points from a possible 30, with only reigning champions England and Serbia able to beat them.

Denmark, meanwhile, missed out on the last tournament but topped their qualification group this time around, with their best performance still the semi-final spot they secured in 1992.

The last time these two teams met Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen made observers sit up and take note after netting a hat-trick in a 3-2 qualification win in 2021. There could be more entertainment on the cards in Prešov, with both sides favouring attacking, free-flowing football.

Finland vs Netherlands (Košice, 21:00)

Finland will be appearing at a EURO U21 finals for the first time since 2009 after beating Scandinavian neighbours Norway 6-3 on aggregate in a play-off tie.

There is palpable excitement for the tournament in the country, with Aki Hyryläinen, director of sport at the Football Association of Finland, telling UEFA: "I think we have a team which is capable of achieving something big in Slovakia."

Their first test couldn't be much tougher, though. Netherlands were the only nation to win all of their ten games in qualifying, scoring 32 goals and conceding just three in the process. Winners in 2006 and 2007, Jong Oranje should have plenty of belief that they can add a third title to their collection.