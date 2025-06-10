Under-21 European Championship finals: Key players to watch in Slovakia

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship kicks off in Slovakia on Wednesday with 16 teams competing for the crown.

UEFA.com picks out some of the contenders tipped for great things.

All the finals squads

Jobe Bellingham (England)

Having helped Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League this season, the 19-year-old younger brother of Jude Bellingham is proving he is a different kind of player to the more attack minded Real Madrid midfielder. "Playing box-to-box is what I enjoy the most, because you can get stuck in and drive forward," he explained. "I can show more of what I'm capable of in that position."

U21 EURO: Biggest names over the years

Javi Guerra (Spain)



Born in 2003, Javi Guerra is an established player in Valencia's midfield, having made making 36 Liga appearances over the course of the last two seasons, and demonstrating his value to the team. A skilful midfielder with an impressive work-rate and the ability to score goals, he is expected to be the engine room of a Spain team that will be looking for their sixth U21 title, although a first since 2019.

Luca Koleosho (Italy)

A dynamic winger who won the U19 EURO in 2023, Koleosho has continued his rapid development with a breakthrough season as Burnley secured Premier League promotion. Only 19, Koleosho impresses with his explosive pace and fearless dribbling on the flanks. "I'm proud to wear this shirt – it's a huge honour," he says of his Italy experience. "[Winning the U19 EURO in] Malta was an amazing experience; now I'd love to make it two out of two by winning the U21 EURO."

2023 U19 EURO final highlights: Portugal 0-1 Italy

Geovany Quenda (Portugal)

The young winger was Ruben Amorim's last major project in his revitalisation of Sporting CP before moving to Manchester United. After impressing at the U17 EURO, Quenda was blooded in the Portuguese Super Cup, scoring in defeat to set the tone for a remarkable debut senior season. A versatile winger, the 18-year-old played 54 games played as Sporting CP clinched a second successive Liga title and the Portuguese Cup.

Kiliann Sildillia (France)

Fresh from scoring his first two Bundesliga goals this season for Freiburg, Sildillia will be a defensive cornerstone for Gérald Baticle's team in Slovakia. The versatile right-back, signed from Metz in 2020, is the experienced anchor to the back line, having featured in seven of the eight qualifiers. A silver medallist at the 2024 Olympics – where he also scored a vital goal against Guinea – the 23-year-old said: "It would be incredible to lift this trophy and write a little more history."

Classic U21 EURO final goals

Vladyslav Vanat (Ukraine)

One of his nation's brightest talents in recent years, Vanat has been the Ukrainian Premier League top scorer for two seasons running. He followed 14 in his breakthrough campaign with 17 this term as Dynamo Kyiv claimed their first title in four seasons, cementing his status as one for the future. One for the present, too, as Vanat is already a senior international, featuring at UEFA EURO 2024 and scoring against Czechia and Belgium in the autumn.

Nick Woltemade (Germany)

Scored in every round he featured in as Stuttgart ended their 18-year trophy drought with German Cup victory this season. A towering presence with agility that belies his size (1.98m), Woltemade racked up 20 goal involvements in 33 games in his first season with the Swabian side after making the switch from Werder Bremen. He won his first senior cap earlier this month against Portugal in the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

U21 EURO: England vs Germany classic goals



