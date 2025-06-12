How UEFA champions sustainability at the Under-21 EURO

As the world of football continues to evolve, UEFA is leading the charge in making the beautiful game more sustainable, inclusive, and responsible.

At the UEFA Under-21 EURO, we are rolling out a comprehensive suite of 54 sustainability-focused activities – each embedded within robust environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies.

A holistic approach to sustainability

UEFA’s commitment to responsible event management is more than just a checklist—it's a philosophy that sets a new standard for youth tournaments.

Each initiative is designed to leave a positive legacy, reduce environmental impact, and promote human rights and social inclusion in host nation Slovakia.

Key initiatives at UEFA Under-21 EURO:

Carbon footprint reduction : UEFA continues to use our Carbon Footprint Calculator to measure and mitigate emissions, with a dedicated climate fund supporting local climate action projects.

: UEFA continues to use our Carbon Footprint Calculator to measure and mitigate emissions, with a dedicated climate fund supporting local climate action projects. Reusable cups & recycling stations : UEFA is investing in infrastructure to reduce single-use plastics and promote recycling at all stadiums.

: UEFA is investing in infrastructure to reduce single-use plastics and promote recycling at all stadiums. Online abuse monitoring : Advanced monitoring systems will be in place to protect players, officials, and fans from online abuse, reinforcing UEFA’s zero-tolerance policy.

: Advanced monitoring systems will be in place to protect players, officials, and fans from online abuse, reinforcing UEFA’s zero-tolerance policy. Human rights commitments : A formal human rights declaration, and a reporting mechanism – managed by an independent law firm – will be available for staff to report violations.

: A formal human rights declaration, and a reporting mechanism – managed by an independent law firm – will be available for staff to report violations. Child and youth protection : Safeguarding focal points will ensure the safety of children involved in the events, such as mascots and ball kids.

: Safeguarding focal points will ensure the safety of children involved in the events, such as mascots and ball kids. Accessibility audits: For the first time, stadiums hosting a youth tournament underwent full accessibility audits, ensuring inclusivity for all attendees.

Our sustainability efforts are not just about reducing environmental impact – they’re about creating a safer, fairer and more inclusive football experience for everyone.

We aim to ensure that our tournaments serve as a model for how major sporting events can lead the way in responsible event management.