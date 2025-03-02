UEFA Women's EURO 2025: Human rights declaration from key stakeholders

The Swiss federal government, host cities, the Swiss Football Association (SFA) and UEFA have today made a joint declaration to respect, protect and promote human rights at this summer's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 tournament.

The declaration outlines the responsibilities of each of the bodies involved and highlights the need for collaboration to create a friendly and welcoming environment for everybody – from players and coaches to officials, staff, volunteers and supporters.

"The UEFA Women’s EURO represents the pinnacle of European football. The unprecedented growth of the women’s game is driven by our strategic vision to make football the most played team sport for women and girls across the continent. We are also deeply committed to working collaboratively to promote and uphold human rights at our flagship events. Today's declaration speaks highly of our commitment, and we are grateful to the Swiss federal government, the host cities, and the Swiss Football Association for their joint efforts." Theodore Theodoridis, UEFA general secretary

What is the human rights declaration about?

The declaration is the result of close cooperation between each of the stakeholders listed above, overseen by the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 human rights advisory board, which includes representatives from civil society, diversity and inclusion experts, public authorities, national associations, and former players.

This commitment builds on the positive work from last year's UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, and will help us to achieve our goal of leaving a positive legacy beyond the final whistle in Basel on 27 July.

The declaration ensures that the tournament will adhere to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and its Protect, Respect and Remedy framework, and the Council of Europe’s Recommendation on human rights and business.

Viola Amherd, Swiss Federal Council and head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport: "With this declaration, we are committed to diversity, equal opportunities and inclusion in and through sport. UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 gives us the chance to create positive momentum far beyond the field of play."

View the declaration

Signatories of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Human Rights Declaration

UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy

The human rights declaration forms part of the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance strategy, which demonstrates the organisers' commitment towards environmental and social sustainability by focusing on three main goals:

Reducing the environmental impact wherever possible;

Protecting and respecting the rights of all individuals across different ages, backgrounds, nationalities and abilities;

Embracing transparent, responsible and accountable practices throughout all operations.

Structured around three main pillars - Environmental, Social, and Governance – the strategy features 11 key areas of action with 91 individual initiatives.

Dominique Blanc, Swiss Football Association (SFA) president: "Today’s signing of the Human Rights Declaration reaffirms our commitment to a responsible and sustainable future for international football. As a member association of UEFA, we recognise the importance of our social responsibility and commit ourselves to actively promoting social sustainability for this tournament as well."

The Human Rights Declaration is also available to view in French and German.