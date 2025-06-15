Under-21 EURO top scorer: Nick Woltemade

Germany forward Nick Woltemade leads the scoring charts for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals with four goals from just two games.

Woltemade hit a superb hat-trick as Germany beat Slovenia 3-0 on Matchday 1, only the seventh hat-trick in U21 EURO history. The towering Stuttgart striker was on target again against Czechia next time out as Germany booked a last-eight spot, taking his tally to ten in his last six U21 appearances.

Denmark attacker William Osula is one goal behind on three after following his late winner against Ukraine with two versus the Netherlands on Matchday 2; the Danes are also through with a game to spare.

Ukraine's Maksym Braharu is the only other player to score in both his team's first two outings. Braharu has two goals, and sits alongside Portugal winger Geovany Quenda, who struck twice in a 5-0 win against Poland on Matchday 2.

Hat-trick hero Woltemade on Germany win

4 Nick Woltemade (Germany)

3 William Osula (Denmark)

2 Maksym Braharu (Ukraine)

2 Geovany Quenda (Portugal)

1 37 players

The top scorer trophy, presented by Alipay+, will be awarded to the leading scorer at the U21 EURO final tournament in Slovakia.

Top scorers in 2025 U21 qualifying

8 Fábio Silva (Portugal)

7 Kristian Arnstad (Norway)

7 Harvey Elliott (England)

7 Otso Liimatta (Finland)

7 Noah Ohio (Netherlands)

7 Andreas Schjelderup (Norway)

6 Tio Cipot (Slovenia)

6 Pio Esposito (Italy)

6 Erencan Yardımcı (Türki̇ye)

6 Marin Ljubičić (Croatia)

6 Noni Madueke (England)

6 Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany)

6 Samu (Spain)

U21 EURO top scorers: roll of honour

Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)

2023: Sergio Gómez (Spain), Abel Ruiz (Spain), Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine) 3

2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4

2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7

2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5

2015: Jan Kliment (Czechia) 3

2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4

2011: Adrián (Spain) 5

2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7

2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4

2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3

2000: David Jarolím (Czechia), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czechia) 2

2021 U21 EURO top scorer: Lukas Nmecha

Overall competition (including qualifying)

2023: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 12

2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13

2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11

2017: Patrik Schick (Czechia) 11

2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10

2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12

2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czechia) 10

2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8

2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11

2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9

2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15

1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9

1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10

1994: Toni (Portugal) 8

1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9

1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9

1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5

1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4

1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6

1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6

1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3

1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored 14 goals, including qualifying, to help the Netherlands triumph in 2006, one shy of the record set by Lampros Choutos in 2000 Getty Images



