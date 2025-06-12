Under-21 EURO top scorers: Germany's Nick Woltemade

Germany forward Nick Woltemade is top of the scoring charts for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals following the first round of matches.

Woltemade struck all three goals as Germany won 3-0 against Slovenia, taking the towering Stuttgart striker to nine in his last five U21 appearances. It is only the seventh hat-trick in U21 EURO history, and leaves him two goals clear of the chasing pack in the 2025 top scorer race.

3 Nick Woltemade (Germany)

1 22 players

The top scorer trophy, presented by Alipay+, will be awarded to the leading scorer at the U21 EURO final tournament in Slovakia.

Top scorers in 2025 U21 qualifying

8 Fábio Silva (Portugal)

7 Kristian Arnstad (Norway)

7 Harvey Elliott (England)

7 Otso Liimatta (Finland)

7 Noah Ohio (Netherlands)

7 Andreas Schjelderup (Norway)

6 Tio Cipot (Slovenia)

6 Pio Esposito (Italy)

6 Erencan Yardımcı (Türki̇ye)

6 Marin Ljubičić (Croatia)

6 Noni Madueke (England)

6 Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany)

6 Samu (Spain)

U21 EURO top scorers: roll of honour

Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)

2023: Sergio Gómez (Spain), Abel Ruiz (Spain), Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine) 3

2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4

2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7

2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5

2015: Jan Kliment (Czechia) 3

2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4

2011: Adrián (Spain) 5

2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7

2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4

2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3

2000: David Jarolím (Czechia), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czechia) 2

2021 U21 EURO top scorer: Lukas Nmecha

Overall competition (including qualifying)

2023: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 12

2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13

2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11

2017: Patrik Schick (Czechia) 11

2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10

2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12

2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czechia) 10

2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8

2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4

2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14

2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11

2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9

2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15

1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9

1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10

1994: Toni (Portugal) 8

1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9

1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9

1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5

1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4

1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6

1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6

1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3

1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored 14 goals, including qualifying, to help the Netherlands triumph in 2006, one shy of the record set by Lampros Choutos in 2000 Getty Images



