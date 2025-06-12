Under-21 EURO top scorers: Germany's Nick Woltemade
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Germany forward Nick Woltemade has taken an early lead in the U21 EURO top scorer race after scoring a hat-trick against Slovenia.
Germany forward Nick Woltemade is top of the scoring charts for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals following the first round of matches.
Woltemade struck all three goals as Germany won 3-0 against Slovenia, taking the towering Stuttgart striker to nine in his last five U21 appearances. It is only the seventh hat-trick in U21 EURO history, and leaves him two goals clear of the chasing pack in the 2025 top scorer race.
Alipay+ top scorer
3 Nick Woltemade (Germany)
1 22 players
The top scorer trophy, presented by Alipay+, will be awarded to the leading scorer at the U21 EURO final tournament in Slovakia.
Top scorers in 2025 U21 qualifying
8 Fábio Silva (Portugal)
7 Kristian Arnstad (Norway)
7 Harvey Elliott (England)
7 Otso Liimatta (Finland)
7 Noah Ohio (Netherlands)
7 Andreas Schjelderup (Norway)
6 Tio Cipot (Slovenia)
6 Pio Esposito (Italy)
6 Erencan Yardımcı (Türki̇ye)
6 Marin Ljubičić (Croatia)
6 Noni Madueke (England)
6 Youssoufa Moukoko (Germany)
6 Samu (Spain)
U21 EURO top scorers: roll of honour
Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)
2023: Sergio Gómez (Spain), Abel Ruiz (Spain), Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine) 3
2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4
2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7
2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5
2015: Jan Kliment (Czechia) 3
2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4
2011: Adrián (Spain) 5
2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7
2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4
2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4
2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4
2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3
2000: David Jarolím (Czechia), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czechia) 2
Overall competition (including qualifying)
2023: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 12
2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13
2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11
2017: Patrik Schick (Czechia) 11
2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10
2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12
2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czechia) 10
2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8
2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4
2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14
2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11
2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9
2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15
1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9
1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10
1994: Toni (Portugal) 8
1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9
1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9
1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5
1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4
1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6
1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6
1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3
1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6