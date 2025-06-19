Under-21 EURO quarter-final preview: What to look out for

The contenders at the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia have been whittled down to eight teams, and the quarter-finals take place on 21 and 22 June.

We preview the weekend's last-eight action.

Saturday's games

Portugal vs Netherlands (Žilina, 18:00)

Highlights: Georgia 0-4 Portugal

With nine goals scored and none conceded in their last two games, Portugal look to be hitting their stride in this tournament, with winger Geovany Quenda one of the standout performers of the group stage, scoring three times and creating two assists. Three times runners-up in this tournament but yet to get their hands on the trophy, the Seleção may be beginning to think they can replicate the senior side's success in the Nations League to cap a brilliant summer for Portuguese football.

Standing in their way are Netherlands, who made a slow start to the group stage with a draw against Finland and defeat to Denmark. But they stood up to the pressure with a thoroughly professional performance to claim victory in their must-win game against Ukraine on Matchday 3, leaving coach Michael Reiziger delighted with his team "attacking and defending together". With quality like Ian Maatsen, Ryan Flamingo and Kenneth Taylor among their ranks, don't rule out the Jong Oranje just yet.

Spain vs England (Trnava, 21:00)

A mouthwatering repeat of the 2023 showpiece awaits, in which a Curtis Jones goal and a last-minute James Trafford penalty save gave England glory in Batumi. Spain have had to dig deep at times in this tournament so far, twice needing late winners to beat Slovakia and Romania, but having reached the final in five of the last seven editions of this championship, La Rojita certainly know what it takes to navigate the knockout phase.

The Young Lions, meanwhile, were defeated for the first time in their last nine U21 EURO finals games against Germany on Matchday 3 to leave them with a record of won one, drawn one, lost one in Group B. Coach Lee Carsley is refusing to panic, yet admits his side "must improve" ahead of their test in Trnava. Expect further changes to the starting XI as Carsley tries to find the perfect blend from his extremely talented squad.

Sunday's games

Germany vs Italy (Dunajská Streda, 18:00 or 21:00)

Highlights: England 1-2 Germany

The only side to finish the group stage with a perfect record, Germany displayed their impressive strength in depth by overcoming England 2-1 on Matchday 3 despite changing their entire team from the Matchday 2 victory over Czechia. Confidence is sky-high, and with tournament top scorer Nick Woltemade likely to return to the starting XI after being rested on Wednesday, Italy's defenders could be in for a busy night.

The Azzurrini, though, are enjoying an impressive tournament of their own. They may not have scored as many as Germany, but have conceded just once, with a much-altered line-up earning a 1-1 draw with fellow heavyweights Spain to conclude an unbeaten Group A campaign. If they can keep Woltemade and Co quiet, Carmine Nunziata's men will believe they can progress to a first EURO U21 semi-final since 2017.

Denmark vs France (Prešov, 18:00 or 21:00)

Perhaps not many would have expected Denmark to come top of a group containing a Netherlands side that won all ten qualification games and a dangerous Ukraine team. But in the likes of William Osula, who has scored three times so far, and Conrad Harder, who netted a double in the draw with Finland, they appear to have the firepower to trouble any opponent, and could end up as one of the big stories from this tournament.

France were involved in one of the matches of the group stage as they required an 112th-minute winner to beat Georgia on Matchday 2, yet things were much more straightforward for them in their third game as they comfortably saw off Poland 4-1. The likes of Mathys Tel, Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Djaoui Cisse seem to be beginning to click, and we may well look back at that last-gasp Georgia victory as a turning point for Les Bleuets