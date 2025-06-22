Under-21 EURO highlights, round-up: Germany and France progress to semi-finals after late drama

France and Germany have joined the Netherlands and England in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final four following a thrilling pair of quarter-finals on Sunday.

We review all the action.

Denmark 2-3 France, Prešov

Highlights: Denmark 2-3 France

France's sealed their first semi-final spot since 2019 thanks to late strikes from Quentin Merlin and Mathys Tel in a dramatic comeback win.

Denmark had looked on course for a last-four place courtesy of well-taken goals from Clement Bischoff and Oliver Sørensen, either side of Djaoui Cisse's excellent solo effort.

However, after Merlin put the 1988 winners back on terms in the 84th minute with a rasping drive, the lively Tel applied a cool finish to a neat Les Bleuets attack just a minute later to complete the turnaround.

Player of the Match: Djaoui Cisse

Key stat: Les Bleuets avoided a third successive elimination at the quarter-final stage, having been on the wrong end of turnaround victories at this stage in both 2021 and 2023.

Germany 3-2 Italy (aet), Dunajská Streda

Highlights: Germany 3-2 Italy

Merlin Röhl's 117th-minute strike from outside the box decided an exhilarating contest in Dunajská Streda.

Italy had initially taken the lead via Luca Koleosho's scintillating long-range finish, but tournament top scorer Nick Woltemade headed in to equalise. After Italy's Wilfried Gnonto was sent off, the same player then set up Nelson Weiper to volley Germany in front after 87 minutes.

Although Mattia Zanotti's dismissal compounded the Azzurrini's plight in the 90th minute, substitute Giuseppe Ambrosino curled in an exquisite free-kick with the last touch of regular time – before Röhl rifled in decisively with penalties looming.

Player of the Match: Bright Arrey-Mbi

Key stat: Woltemade has registered nine goals and five assists in 11 appearances for Germany's U21s during this campaign, qualifying included.

