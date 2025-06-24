Germany vs France U21 EURO semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Germany face France in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final at the Košice Football Arena in Slovakia on Wednesday 25 June.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 25 June (21:00 CET)

Where: Košice Football Arena, Košice

What: U21 EURO semi-final

Who: Three-time winners Germany against 1988 champions France

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local U21 EURO broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

This match has all the makings of an open, entertaining last-four tussle as it throws together the two top-scoring teams in the tournament heading into the semi-finals – Germany have 12 goals, France ten.

Having qualified for the finals unbeaten, Germany then breezed through the group stage as the only side with a perfect record thanks to victories over Slovenia, Czechia and England. They were then involved in a last-eight thriller against Italy in which they trailed, then led 2-1 before their opponents were reduced to nine men. Somehow Italy forced extra time, where Merlin Röhl's 117th-minute strike eventually took Antonio Di Salvo's side through.

Highlights: Germany 3-2 Italy

France's group stage campaign was ignited by a stunning late comeback to beat Georgia on Matchday 2, where they scored in the 89th and 102nd minute to win 3-2, before a resounding success over Poland sealed their quarter-finals berth. Les Bleuets had to show their resolve again in the last eight, striking twice in the final six minutes to see off Denmark – Gerald Baticle's men never know when they are beaten.

These nations are no strangers to the business end of this competition either. Three-time winners Germany have reached the semi-finals for the seventh time – the last occasion was in 2021 – as have France, though it will be their first last-four appearance since 2019.

Meet the last four

Possible line-ups

Germany: Atubolu; Collins, Rosenfelder, Arrey-Mbi, Brown; Reitz, Martel, Nebel; Gruda, Tresoldi, Woltemade



France: Restes; Doukoure, Matsima, Lukeba, Merlin; Cisse, Agoume, Lepenant; Lemarechal, Tel, Odobert

Road to the semi-finals

Qualifying Group D winners: P10 W8 D2 L0 F35 A10

Group stage results (1st in Group B): 3-0 vs Slovenia, 4-2 vs Czechia, 2-1 vs England

Quarter-finals: 3-2aet vs Italy

Qualifying Group H runners-up, best three runners-up: P8 W5 D1 L2 F22 A6

Group stage results (2nd in Group C): 0-0 vs Portugal, 3-2 vs Georgia, 4-1 vs Poland

Quarter-finals: 3-2 vs Denmark

Highlights: Denmark 2-3 France

View from the camps

Antonio Di Salvo, Germany coach: "France are a good team. They came back and won [in the quarter-finals] and they did the same against Georgia. We played them in November and they are a top nation that has incredibly good players. Even though some players are missing, they are really good. But we're also good and looking forward to the game."

Nick Woltemade, Germany striker: "It will be a tough game, for sure. But there's the rhythm of the tournament and we will do it. I know we will be ready – they have a good team, we have a good team, and the best players in this age group play against each other. It will be amazing."

Gerald Baticle, France coach: "My team showed mental strength and character to get the ball [against Denmark], and we showed character at the end of the game to finish strongly and athletically and achieve qualification."

Djaoui Cisse, France midfielder: "I'm happy I was able to help the team [against Denmark] and we qualified. It was a tough game for us. We didn't manage to attack. When they were leading, they defended well. But we're a team that doesn't give up. Even if we're losing, we always come back at the end."

Match stats and facts