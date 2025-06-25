Germany 3-0 France: Di Salvo's side storm out the blocks to stun Les Bleuets

Germany beat France 3-0 in the second UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final at the Košice Football Arena in Slovakia to seal a showpiece date with England and reach their fourth final in the last five tournaments.

Key moments 8' Weiper volleys Germany ahead

14' Woltemade scores sixth goal of tournament

46' Atubolu thwarts substitute Barry

68' Germany goalkeeper repels Barry header

75' Restes sticks out boot to deny Röhl

90' Barry header strikes post

90+3' Gruda taps in third from Wanner pass

Match in brief: Germany's scintillating start sinks France

Nelson Weiper jumps for joy after his opener UEFA via Getty Images

Germany made a lightning-fast start, forward Nelson Weiper grabbing his third goal in his last three games in Slovakia in the eighth minute, instinctively steering in after Paul Nebel's effort had been turned on to the bar by France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

Just six minutes later Weiper turned provider by putting through Nick Woltemade, who forced in at the second attempt to extend his lead as top scorer of the tournament with six goals in four matches.

Nick Woltemade wheels away after his sixth goal of the finals Getty Images

Les Bleuets were roused by those setbacks and called the tune for the remainder of the first half but failed to seriously test Noah Atubolu before the interval. That all changed in the opening minute of the second period when the Germany goalkeeper reacted smartly to deny half-time substitute Thierno Barry from point-blank range.

The Germany No1 repeated the feat midway through the second half, this time clawing away Barry's close-range header from Loum Tchaouna's deep cross, and the substitute's ill luck continued when his late header struck a post as Gérald Baticle's men plugged away.

Antonio Di Salvo's then broke clear late on with Paul Wanner laying on the third for fellow substitute Brajan Gruda, sealing a rematch with an England side they defeated 2-1 in the group stage in Saturday's final in Bratislava.

Brajan Gruda celebrates his goal with Paul Wanner UEFA via Getty Images

As it happened: Germany 3-0 France

Player of the Match: Nick Woltemade (Germany)

"He linked up the play to set up attacks and displayed excellent technical ability to retain possession under pressure. It was a well-taken finish for his goal and a smart assist to set up the first with a well-timed and well-executed sliding pass. Without the ball he is a real team player with a strong mentality."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Derek Brookman, match reporter

You could have made an argument at half-time that Les Bleuets were unlucky not to have pulled at least one goal back, but at the full-time whistle it was a different story. Germany really kicked on early in the second half, started combining through the lines again and created a hatful of opportunities to extend their lead, Gruda capping the victory late on after good work by fellow substitute Wanner. Di Salvo's team are absolutely worthy finalists, and will take some stopping at this rate.

Reaction

To follow

Germany enjoy reaching the final UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Germany have now won six of their seven U21 EURO semi-finals and have reached a fourth final in five editions.

They have also lost only two of their last 14 games at U21 EURO final tournaments.

France have now lost five of their last seven U21 EURO semi-finals.

Germany still have a 100% record at these finals, having been the only team coming into the semi-finals to have won all their four previous matches.

Line-ups

Germany: Atubolu; Collins, Rosenfelder (Oermann 11), Arrey-Mbi, Brown; Nebel (Siebert 88), Martel, Reitz (Wanner 88); Knauff (Gruda 72), Woltemade, Weiper (Röhl 72)

France: Restes; Magassa, Doukoure (Diouf 74), Lukeba; Sildillia, Cisse (Agoume 78), Lepenant (Tchaouna 64), Merlin; Odobert (Lemarechal 64), Abline (Barry 46), Tel