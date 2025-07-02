Portugal's Geovany Quenda tops vote for fans' Goal of the Tournament

Geovany Quenda has topped our fans' Goal of the Tournament vote for the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The top ten goals were selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group and then put to a vote, with supporters picking Geovany Quenda's skilful finish in Portugal's 5-0 group stage win against Poland as their favourite.

Player of the Tournament Harvey Elliott's virtuoso effort against the Netherlands, which came out on top of the Technical Observers' selection, finished second in the poll, with Romania's Louis Munteanu in third.

Fans' favourite goals of the 2025 U21 EURO

1.Geovany Quenda (Portugal 5-0 Poland) – Matchday 2, 14/06/25

2.Harvey Elliott (England 2-1 Netherlands) – Semi-finals, 25/06/25

3.Louis Munteanu (Spain 2-1 Romania) – Matchday 2, 14/06/25