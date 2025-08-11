2027 Under-21 EURO in Albania and Serbia: Tournament information
Monday, August 11, 2025
Albania and Serbia will host the 16-team final tournament in summer 2027.
Albania and Serbia will host the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. The match and draw dates are to be confirmed.
The appointment of the Albanian and Serbian Football Associations was made by the UEFA Executive Committee in February 2025. The matches are played in eight venues in eight different cities across the two nations, four in each.
The 2027 finals will be the fourth since the expansion to 16 teams, following the 2021 edition in Hungary and Slovenia, the 2023 tournament in Georgia and Romania and 2025 in Slovakia.
Co-hosts Albania and Serbia will be joined in the finals by the ten teams that come through the qualifying group stage running until 6 October 2026, and the three winners of the play-offs the following month.
This will be the first time the U21 EURO finals have been played in Albania or Serbia. Albania hosted their first UEFA national-team final tournament when they staged the 2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, while Tirana hosted the first-ever UEFA Conference League final in 2022. Serbia hosted the Under-17 tournament in 2011 and UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 was played in Belgrade.
How does U21 EURO work?
The 16 teams are drawn into four groups of four for the final tournament, with the winners and runners-up in each section reaching the quarter-finals. There will be a standard knockout format from there with extra time and penalties if needed.
The exact list of stadiums is to be confirmed.
What are the U21 EURO qualifying match dates?
Qualifying group stage
▪ 5–10 June 2025
▪ 4–9 September 2025
▪ 9–14 October 2025
▪ 13–18 November 2025
▪ 26–31 March 2026
▪ 24 September–6 October 2026
Play-offs
▪ 9–17 November 2026
U21 EURO final tournament hosts
16 teams
2027: Albania & Serbia
2025: Slovakia
2023: Georgia & Romania
2021: Hungary & Slovenia
12 teams
2019: Italy
2017: Poland
8 teams
2015: Czechia
2013: Israel
2011: Denmark
2009: Sweden
2007: Netherlands
2006: Portugal
2004: Germany
2002: Switzerland
2000: Slovakia
1998: Romania*
4 teams
1996: Spain*
1994: France*
*Straight knockout
Prior to 1994, the quarter-finals onwards were played over two legs on a home-and-away basis.
U21 EURO: Past finals
UEFA European Under-21 Championship
16-team final tournaments
2025: England 3-2aet Germany
2023: England 1-0 Spain
2021: Germany 1-0 Portugal
12-team final tournaments
2019: Spain 2-1 Germany
2017: Germany 1-0 Spain
Eight-team final tournaments (including group stage)
2015: Sweden 0-0aet, 4-3pens Portugal
2013: Spain 4-2 Italy
2011: Spain 2-0 Switzerland
2009: Germany 4-0 England
2007: Netherlands 4-1 Serbia
2006: Netherlands 3-0 Ukraine
2004: Italy 4-0 Serbia and Montenegro
2002: Czechia 0-0aet, 3-1pens France
2000: Italy 2-1 Czechia
Eight-team final tournaments (knockout)
1998: Spain 1-0 Greece
Four-team final tournaments (knockout)
1996: Italy 1-1aet, 4-2pens Spain
1994: Italy 1-0aet Portugal
Two-legged final
1992: Italy 2-1agg Sweden
1990: Soviet Union 7-3agg Yugoslavia
1988: France 3-0agg Greece
1986: Spain 3-3agg, 3-0pens Italy
1984: England 3-0agg Spain
1982: England 5-4agg West Germany
1980: Soviet Union 1-0agg East Germany
1978: Yugoslavia 5-4agg East Germany
UEFA European Under-23 Championship
Two-legged final
1976: Soviet Union 3-2agg Hungary
1974: Hungary 6-3agg East Germany
1972: Czechoslovakia 5-3agg Soviet Union