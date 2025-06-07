2025-27 Under-21 EURO qualifying latest
Saturday, June 7, 2025
The groups decide ten finals places alongside co-hosts Albania and Serbia plus eight play-off slots.
The 2025-27 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifying group stage is under way.
Kazakhstan won the opening game on Thursday 1-0 against Andorra , who also visit Moldova in Group D on Tuesday, with Faroe Islands beating Estonia 2-1 in Group C on Saturday. The first full set of games across the nine groups are on 4 and 5 September, and run until 6 October 2026, followed by play-offs the following month ahead of the final tournament in summer 2027 in Albania and Serbia.
The nine group winners and the runner-up with the best record (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify directly for the final tournament to join co-hosts Albania and Serbia. The eight other runners-up contest play-offs to determine the four remaining finalists.
U21 EURO qualifying groups
Group A: Spain, Romania, Finland, Kosovo, Cyprus, San Marino
Group B: Portugal, Czechia, Bulgaria, Scotland, Azerbaijan, Gibraltar
Group C: France, Switzerland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Estonia
Group D: England, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Andorra
Group E: Italy, Poland, Sweden, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Armenia
Group F: Germany, Georgia, Greece, Northern Ireland, Latvia, Malta
Group G: Netherlands, Norway, Slovenia, Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group H: Ukraine, Croatia, Hungary, Türkiye, Lithuania
Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Belarus
U21 EURO qualifying dates
Qualifying group stage
▪ 5–10 June 2025
▪ 4–9 September 2025
▪ 9–14 October 2025
▪ 13–18 November 2025
▪ 26–31 March 2026
▪ 24 September–6 October 2026
Play-offs
▪ 9–17 November 2026
2025 U21 EURO final tournament
Hosts Slovakia are joined by Czechia, Denmark, holders England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Ukraine in the 2025 final tournament from 11 to 28 June.