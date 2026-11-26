The 2027 UEFA European Under 21 Championship final tournament draw has been made at the Sava Congress Center in Belgrade by Ryan Babel and Cristian Zaccardo, both former winners of this competition.

Holders England, aiming for a third straight title, face co-hosts Serbia as well as Poland and France in Group A. The other co-hosts, Albania, are in Group B with the joint-record five-time winners Spain and Italy, plus Finland.

Group C contains Czechia, Portugal, Greece and Croatia, while 2025 runners-up Germany are in Group D with Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Final tournament draw Group A: Serbia (co-hosts), Poland, England (holders), France Group B: Albania (co-hosts), Spain, Italy, Finland Group C: Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Croatia Group D: Norway, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands

Groups A and C will be played in Serbia, and Groups B and D in Albania. The full match schedule will be confirmed shortly.

What are the U21 EURO match venues? Albania

Arena Kombetare, Tirana

Arena e Demave, Tirana

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan

Stadium Loro Borici, Shkoder Serbia

Beograd Stadium, Beograd

Backa Stadium, Backa Topola

Loznica Stadium, Loznica

Leskovac Stadium, Leskovac

Provisional U21 EURO final tournament schedule

U21 EURO knockout bracket

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group C

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group A

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group D

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group B

Semi-final 1: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2

Semi-final 2: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4

Final: Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2