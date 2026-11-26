2027 Under 21 EURO final draw made
Thursday, November 26, 2026
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The draw has been made at the Sava Congress Center in Belgrade.
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The 2027 UEFA European Under 21 Championship final tournament draw has been made at the Sava Congress Center in Belgrade by Ryan Babel and Cristian Zaccardo, both former winners of this competition.
Holders England, aiming for a third straight title, face co-hosts Serbia as well as Poland and France in Group A. The other co-hosts, Albania, are in Group B with the joint-record five-time winners Spain and Italy, plus Finland.
Group C contains Czechia, Portugal, Greece and Croatia, while 2025 runners-up Germany are in Group D with Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Final tournament draw
Group A: Serbia (co-hosts), Poland, England (holders), France
Group B: Albania (co-hosts), Spain, Italy, Finland
Group C: Czechia, Portugal, Greece, Croatia
Group D: Norway, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands
Groups A and C will be played in Serbia, and Groups B and D in Albania. The full match schedule will be confirmed shortly.
What are the U21 EURO match venues?
Albania
Arena Kombetare, Tirana
Arena e Demave, Tirana
Elbasan Arena, Elbasan
Stadium Loro Borici, Shkoder
Serbia
Beograd Stadium, Beograd
Backa Stadium, Backa Topola
Loznica Stadium, Loznica
Leskovac Stadium, Leskovac
U21 EURO knockout bracket
Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group C
Quarter-final 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group A
Quarter-final 3: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group D
Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group B
Semi-final 1: Winners Quarter-final 1 vs Winners Quarter-final 2
Semi-final 2: Winners Quarter-final 3 vs Winners Quarter-final 4
Final: Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2