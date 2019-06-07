Under-21 EURO: all the confirmed squads

The final 23-man squads have been announced for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Coach Johan Walem is without regular choices Zinho Vanheusden and Landry Dimata who both have knee injuries. Dion Cools, recovering from a broken jawbone and having just returned to training, does make the final cut however. Included for the first time is 17-year-old midfielder Yari Verschaeren, who broke through at Anderlecht this season. He has missed preparations so far, though, because of school exams.

Watch classic Italy U21 goals

Luigi Di Biagio has called up several players previously involved with the seniors: Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean (with two goals in his first three full internationals) and Nicolò Zaniolo. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the established senior No1, is left out; his AC Milan team-mate Davide Calabria failed to recover in time from a thigh problem.

No real surprises. With Bartosz Kapustka sidelined by injury, there will be even more onus on captain Dawid Kownacki, who ended the club season in fine form on loan at Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf. Sampdoria's Kownacki is one of four players in the squad on the books of Italian clubs, along with Bartłomiej Drągowski, Szymon Żurkowski (both Fiorentina) and Filip Jagiełło (Genoa).

Dani Ceballos, player of the tournament in 2017 and a six-cap full international, once again features together with Real Madrid team-mate Jesús Vallejo as well as Borja Mayoral, who spent 2018/19 on loan with Levante from the capital club. Senior internationals Mikel Oyarzabal and Pablo Fornals have been named, but Carles Aleñá and Marc Cucurella did not make the cut.

Guide to the U21 EURO host cities

Kevin Danso (Augsburg), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg, formerly Real Madrid), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim), Xaver Schlager (Salzburg) and Hannes Wolf (Salzburg) are all involved despite having senior caps to their name. Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin) Konrad Laimer (Leipzig) and Maximilian Wöber (Sevilla) do not figure, however.

Highly sought-after Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen is included despite not being 100% fit; he will not play in the pre-tournament friendly against Croatia. Victor Nelsson and Robert Skov will join the U21 squad after the senior European Qualifiers against Republic of Ireland and Georgia.

Four players remain from the squad that lifted the trophy in Poland in 2017: Levin Öztunali, Mahmoud Dahoud, Waldemar Anton and Nadiem Amiri. Also making the grade are Alexander Nübel – tipped by some as the next Manuel Neuer – senior international Jonathan Tah and Eggestein brothers Maximilian and Johannes. But Cedric Teuchert, scorer of seven goals in qualifying, misses out.

Watch classic Serbia U21 goals

Newly-signed Real Madrid striker Luka Jović – second-top scorer with Eintracht Frankfurt in this season's UEFA Europa League – and Benfica's Andrija Živković are the most notable names in Serbia's travelling party. Senior international Marko Grujić does not feature, with Nemanja Ćalasan, Dušan Vlahović, Filip Stuparević, Petar Mićin, Nemanja Mihajlović and Luka Ilic also absent from the list.

Duje Ćaleta Car (Lyon), Nikola Vlašić (CSKA Moskva), Alen Halilović (Standard Liège) and Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg) are among the key players to have been selected. Roma's Ante Ćorić drops out, however, having made just two Serie A substitute appearances all season.

Angus Gunn (Southampton), Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) and Demarai Gray (Leicester) remain from the side that reached the semi-finals in Poland two summers ago. Manchester City's Phil Foden will look to impress in midfield, while Aidy Boothroyd gives a first call-up to another 19-year-old, Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Watch classic France U21 goals

The big news is the absence of captain Abdou Diallo: the Dortmund defender requires surgery. It's a sign of French strength-in-depth, though, that the likes of Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia), Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) and Maxime Lopez (Marseille) are only on the stand-by list, while Jean-Kévin Augustin misses out altogether. Lilian Thuram's son Marcus was a late addition to replace Martin Terrier who is ill.

Midfielder Răzvan Marin, soon to join Ajax, is the most notable omission – he will instead be part of the senior European Qualifiers squad before moving to Amsterdam. All 23 members were involved in qualifying. "It wouldn't have made sense to call up players who are not used to working in this group and who don't know my methods," said coach Mirel Rădoi.