Bayern vs Chelsea Women's Champions League preview

A first-time UEFA Women's Champions League finalist is assured when Bayern München take on Chelsea over the next two Sundays for a place on Gothenburg on 16 May.



Bayern, unique among German entrants to this competition, are yet to lift the trophy and their only previous semi-final ended in 1-0 home and away defeats by Barcelona two years ago. However, they started this season with 26 straight wins and although that run was halted by a German Cup loss at Wolfsburg and then league defeat by Hoffenheim, they remain top of the Bundesliga after getting back on track in midweek. However, first-choice goalkeeper Laura Benkarth suffered a knee injury against Wolfsburg and 19-year-old Maria Luisa Grohs has been deputising, though both Sydney Lohmann and Klara Bühl have returned to action.

Chelsea, a step closer to retaining the English title after Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Manchester City, saw off Atlético in the round of 16 and then beat Wolfsburg 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals to eliminated a club that had knocked the Blues out three times in the past. That included the 2018 semi-finals, a year before they fell to Lyon in the last four, but the additions of Sam Kerr and, from Wolfsburg, Pernille Harder, combined with Fran Kirby have given Chelsea a deadly attacking line-up, as they proved in the last eight. And in midfield is Melanie Leupolz, a vital player for Bayern over the last six seasons before her summer 2020 switch to England.

Bayern's quarter-final second-leg win at Rosengård was the last in a run of 26 victories in a row UEFA via Getty Images

Form guide

Bayern

Last six games: WLLWWW

Last match: Turbine Potsdam 2-3 Bayern, 21/04

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga

Chelsea

Last six games: DWWWWW

Last match: Manchester City 2-2 Chelsea, 21/04

Where they stand: 1st in FA Women’s Super League, FA Women's Cup round of 16, FA WSL Cup winners

Possible line-ups

Bayern: Grohs; Glas, Hegering, Laudehr, Ilestedt; Magill, Zadrazil; Beerensteyn, Dallmann, Bühl; Schüller

Chelsea: Berger; Charles, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson; Leupolz, Ingle, Cuthbert; Harder; Kirby, Kerr

View from the camps

Lina Magull, Bayern captain: "Chelsea are a very good team with many good players especially in attack. Two years ago in pre-season we won 5-0 but you cannot compare that with their current team. I don’t know if they are a new power in Europe but we know that they are very strong opponents."

Jens Scheuer, Bayern coach: "Chelsea have managed to build an outstanding team in recent years. They have many international stars in their squad. For example they signed Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg. Chelsea wanted to be at the top of Europe and they walked the talk. It’s a huge challenge for us."

More to follow