Women's Champions League preview: Servette vs Chelsea

Servette, the only side in Group A without a point, hope to bounce back from their emphatic defeat against Wolfsburg with the visit of last season's runners-up Chelsea.

• The Swiss champions – whose eight goals conceded is the most in this season's group stage – lost 5-0 at a Tabea Wassmuth-inspired Die Wölfinnen, and are one of six clubs still seeking their first goal of the group stage having lost 3-0 at home to Juventus on Matchday 1.

• Chelsea are level on points at the top of Group A with the Frauen-Bundesliga team – with whom they shared an entertaining 3-3 draw in London on 6 October – thanks to an impressive performance that secured a 2-1 victory at Juventus on Matchday 2.

• Erin Cuthbert's fine solo goal (31) in Turin was quickly cancelled out by Barbara Bonansea's volley but Chelsea dominated proceedings after the interval and Pernille Harder (69) scored a crucial goal for the second matchday running, earning herself the Player of the Match award.

Ones to watch: Servette

Jade Boho

• The 35-year-old, who has started all six UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season, qualifying included, joined the Geneva club in the summer, penning a one-year deal after three years with Spanish outfit Logroño.

• The Equatorial Guinea international had brief spells in England with both Bristol Academy – where she scored in a WSL defeat against today's opponents Chelsea – and Reading, before returning to the Primera División with Madrid CFF.

• The forward hit the ground running for the Swiss champions by scoring in three of her four qualifying appearances en route to this group stage, and is the only Servette player to register more than one goal in this season's competition.

• Boho spent the bulk of her career across two spells with Rayo Vallecano, with whom she participated in this competition over a decade ago.

Inês Pereira

• The 22-year-old's 16 saves so far is the third highest in this inaugural group stage, behind only Breidablik's Telma Ívarsdóttir (18) and Letícia (17) of Benfica.

• Pereira has played every minute of Servette's UEFA Women's Champions League campaign so far this term, including qualifying, keeping a clean sheet in her first two outings. She saved Andrea Stašková's 27th-minute spot kick in the 3-0 Matchday 1 defeat against Juventus.

• The Portuguese international became Les Grenat's first signing of the summer when joining from Sporting CP in June.

• Pereira moved to Sporting from first club Estoril Praia in 2016, and went on to lift the Campeonato Nacional Feminino in her first two campaigns with the Lisbon outfit.

Amandine Soulard

• The 34-year-old has attempted 16 tackles across Servette's two group matches so far – more than any other player in the competition.

• The defender has started all six of Les Grenat's European fixtures this term.

• She joined Servette in July 2019 after three years with Marseille, with whom she scooped a second-tier title in 2018/19 to bounce straight back to the French top flight after relegation the previous season.

• The full-back spent nine years with St-Étienne after joining from Lyon in 2006, and was a part of the squad that won the 2010/11 Coupe de France.

Ones to watch: Chelsea

Fran Kirby

• The English international, who won her 50th cap for the Lionesses in the 10-0 FIFA Women'sWorld Cup qualifying win in Latvia on 26 October, was joint top scorer in last season's UEFA Women's Champions League with six goals, level with Barcelona's Jenni Hermoso.

• The 28-year-old became the Blues' all-time top scorer in December 2020 with two goals in the 5-0 UEFA Women's Champions League victory against Benfica.

• The forward missed much of the 2019/20 campaign through illness but returned to form last term, hitting 25 goals across all competitions to finish just behind top scorer Kerr.

• The striker is in her eighth campaign with the London side after joining from hometown club Reading in 2015.

Pernille Harder

• The 28-year-old, one of six players to have scored in their side's opening two group matches, made it 32 goals in 40 UEFA Women's Champions League appearances with the winner at Juventus.

• The Danish international, who scored a last-gasp equaliser against former side Wolfsburg on Matchday 1, has now struck five times in her last seven European matches.

• The forward is a three-time beaten UEFA Women's Champions League finalist, having been a runner-up with Wolfsburg in 2018 and 2020 and with Chelsea last season.

• Despite being eliminated at the quarter-final stage of this competition in 2018/19, Harder still ended as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Sam Kerr

• The Australian international scored her 49th strike for the Matildas in the 2-2 friendly draw against Brazil in Sydney on 26 October, edging closer to former men's international Tim Cahill's national record of 50 goals.

• The 28-year-old's blocked shot was eventually turned in by Harder for Chelsea's winner in Turin on Matchday 2. Kerr's impressive lob in the 3-3 draw against Wolfsburg on 6 October was voted the Matchday 1 Goal of the Week.

• The forward topped the scoring charts in the Women's Super League last season, having also clinched the golden boot in Australia's W-League and in the NWSL in the United States.

• Kerr, who joined the Blues midway through the 2019/20 season, has helped the Londoners claim the Women's Super League and League Cup in each of the last two campaigns, including a hat-trick in last season's League Cup final against Bristol City.

Key stats

• Servette are facing an English club for the first time in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

• Chelsea have lost only two of their last 12 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W7 D3).

• The London club have only failed to score in one of their last 19 UEFA Women's Champions League matches and have managed two or more goals in eight of their last games in the competition.

• Harder has scored 31 goals in her last 32 UEFA Women's Champions League appearances.

• Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in their last eight UEFA Women's Champions League games.

• Chelsea have scored the first goal in nine of their last 11 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.