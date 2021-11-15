Women's Champions League preview: Breidablik vs WFC Kharkiv

Breidablik and Kharkiv are still on the hunt for their first UEFA Women's Champions League group stage goals having secured their maiden point in the goalless draw in Ukraine on Matchday 3.

• The two sides recovered from losing their opening two Group B games but were unable to find the breakthrough in the 9 November meeting, with the hosts' Lyubov Shmatko closest to breaking the deadlock just before the hour mark when she was denied by goalkeeper Telma Ívarsdóttir.

Ones to watch: Breidablik

Agla María Albertsdóttir

• The 22-year-old has hit five attempts on goal in the group stage; no Breidablik player has had more.

• Albertsdóttir was the club's top scorer in qualifying with six goals, including a hat-trick against Gintr, and also showed her goalscoring prowess in in title-winning 2020 season, sharing the Icelandic top-flight golden boot with team-mate Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir.

• The forward was pipped in the top scorer race in the Icelandic 2021 league campaign by Selfoss's Brenna Lovera, whose total of 13 was one more than Albertsdóttir.

Telma Ívarsdóttir

• The 22-year-old – who has played every minute of her side's UEFA Women's Champions League campaign – made 22 saves across the opening three matchdays; only HB Køge's Kaylan Marckese (23) managed more.

• The goalkeeper, who has been with Breidablik since 2015, only made her debut for the club this season having previously been loaned out to Grindavík, Haukur, Augnablik and most recently FH.

• Ívarsdóttir is still uncapped at senior international level but was an unused substitute for both of Iceland's FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers last month.

Karen Sigurgeirsdóttir

• The 20-year-old is level with Albertsdóttir on five attempts at goal, the joint highest for Breidablik although Sigurgeirsdóttir has only been on the pitch for 144 minutes in total.

• The midfielder signed for the 2020 Úrvalsdeild kvenna champions from first club Thór/KA at the end of September, and made her Breidablik debut in the Matchday 1 defeat against Paris.

• Capped by Iceland at youth level, Sigurgeirsdóttir was named in a training camp for the seniors in February but is still awaiting her first senior appearance.

Ones to watch: Kharkiv

Olha Boychenko

• The 32-year-old was one of two Kharkiv players to score in all four qualifiers en route to the group stage, and has played every minute across the opening three matchdays in Group B.

• The midfielder joined Kharkiv in December 2019 following a spell playing in Russia, where she won two titles with Zvezda Perm and also lifted the Russian championship in 2016 with Rossiyanka.

• Boychenko has made eight tackles in the group stage so far, behind only Olha Basanka (nine) in the club rankings.

Olha Ovdiychuk

• The 27-year-old is Kharkiv's leading scorer in Europe this season having struck in all four qualifiers, a total of five goals.

• The forward clinched her seventh Ukrainian title with Kharkiv in 2020/21, to go with the six she collected in the space of seven years before leaving to play in the Primera División in 2019.

• Ovdiychuk has been the top scorer in the Ukrainian Women's League on four occasions, most recently in 2018/19 when she hit 30 goals.

• The Ukrainian international is in her second spell with the side, rejoining in the summer of 2020 following a season in the Spanish capital with Atlético de Madrid.

Lyubov Shmatko

• The 28-year-old has played every minute of Kharkiv's UEFA Women's Champions League campaign this term, qualifiers included – and scorer twice in those preliminaries, in the victories against NSA and ŽNK Pomurje.

• The defender returned to the Ukrainian Women's League earlier this year following a spell with ZFK Minsk of Belarus.

• She has won league titles in both her native Ukraine, with first club Legenda Chernigiv, and Belarus.

Key stats

• Breidablik and Kharkiv are among five clubs still looking for their first group victory, along with Servette (Group A), HB Køge (C) and Benfica (D).

• These teams are among four clubs still searching for their first goals after the opening three matchdays, along with Benfica and Servette.