Women's Champions League preview: Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain
Monday 15 November 2021
Article summary
Paris kept up their perfect start with an impressive win last week but both teams can dream of progress after the return.
Article top media content
Article body
Paris, one of three sides with a perfect record after three matchdays, will hope to recover from a heavy domestic defeat at the weekend by booking their place in the UEFA Women's Champions League last eight with two games to spare at Real Madrid.
• Les Parisiennes pulled clear of Real Madrid at the top of Group B thanks to a 4-0 win on 9 November, courtesy of Marie-Antoinette Katoto's double (13, 54), Sara Däbritz's 41st-minute close-range effort and a Rocío Gálvez own goal (65).
• Paris were beaten 6-1 at Division 1 Féminine rivals Lyon on 14 November but are the only team yet to concede in the group stage, and only Chelsea (12) have scored more than their three-game total of 11.
• Only holders Barcelona have averaged more time on the ball (71%) and more attempts on goal (98) than Paris's 65.3% possession and 72 shots.
• Real Madrid will hope to recapture the form that brought them victories in their first two group matches, both without conceding.
• Las Blancas averaged 71% possession across their opening two group games but could only manage 36% against Paris, when they also failed to register an attempt on target.
Ones to watch: Real Madrid
Athenea del Castillo
• The 21-year-old is one of three Madrid players to have started all five of their UEFA Women's Champions League matches this term, including qualifying.
• The attacker is still awaiting her first goal in Real Madrid colours, having made 14 appearances in all competitions this season.
• Del Castillo, who moved to Madrid from Deportivo this summer, made her debut in the 1-1 first-leg draw at home to Manchester City in the UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying Round 2 on 31 August.
• The Spanish international scored nine league goals for Deportivo last term, but was unable to help her team avoid relegation from the Primera División as they finished 15th.
Esther Gonzalez
• The 28-year-old made her first group appearance in the Matchday 3 defeat by Paris, playing the first 60 minutes before making way for Nahikari García.
• The forward scored twice in a 4-1 league win at Real Betis on Saturday to take her tally for the season to five goals.
• Gonzalez has scored in Madrid's last three Primera División outings, including both goals in a 2-1 home victory against Valencia on 31 October.
• The Spanish international joined in the summer after two years with Levante, having previously represented Atlético de Madrid, where she won three league titles.
Caroline Møller
• The 22-year-old failed to register an attempt on target on Matchday 3 having had a competition-high of eight in the first two group games.
• The forward scored the second hat-trick of the group stage in the 5-0 win against Breidablik on 13 October, her first start in the competition for Madrid.
• Møller had opened her account for her new club three days previously, scoring the equaliser in a 2-1 comeback victory against Eibar.
• The Danish international joined Madrid in August this year after a season with Serie A side Inter. That followed a successful spell in her homeland at Fortuna, with whom she reached the 2016/17 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.
Ones to watch: Paris
Sara Däbritz
• The 26-year-old scored and provided an assist against Madrid on Matchday 3, the goal her first in this competition since October 2018.
• The midfielder has now scored five goals in all competitions this term, her best return for Paris since joining from Bayern in 2019.
• Däbritz was one of just two Paris players to start all seven European matches last season, along with Paulina Dudek.
• The German international added the 2013 UEFA Women's EURO to her collection of titles amassed with her country at both Under-17 and U20 level.
Grace Geyoro
• The 24-year-old provided the intelligent through ball for Katoto's opening goal in the reverse fixture, her first assist of the group stage.
• Geyoro scored only her second UEFA Women's Champions League goal in the Matchday 1 victory against Breidablik; both have come in her last six appearances in the competition, the other in a 2-1 win at Lyon in last season's quarter-final second leg.
• Appointed Paris captain at the start of the season, Geyoro had her penalty saved in the 7-6 shoot-out defeat against Lyon in the final of this competition in 2017.
• The midfielder is a product of Les Parisiennes' youth system and made her senior debut in October 2014; she has played 147 games in all competitions for the club.
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
• The 23-year-old's Matchday 3 double against Madrid made it 11 goals in her last 12 European appearances.
• Katoto has scored 16 UEFA Women's Champions League goals in total, all in her last 18 games.
• The Paris youth product, who joined the Les Rouge-et-Bleu at the age of 12, topped the Division 1 Féminine scoring charts in both 2018/19 and 2019/20, but her tally of 21 strikes last season was one behind Bordeaux's Khadija Shaw.
• The French international also finished as runner-up to Ada Hegerberg in the division's golden boot race in 2017/18.
Key stats
• Real Madrid have won each of their last four home games in all competitions (F10 A2).
• The Spanish side enjoyed a 5-0 victory against Breidablik in their only previous home group match.
• Paris have won seven and drawn one of their last eight away games and have not conceded in their last seven away fixtures.
• Paris are the only team still to concede in the group stage.