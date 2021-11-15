Women's Champions League preview: Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, one of three sides with a perfect record after three matchdays, will hope to recover from a heavy domestic defeat at the weekend by booking their place in the UEFA Women's Champions League last eight with two games to spare at Real Madrid.

• Les Parisiennes pulled clear of Real Madrid at the top of Group B thanks to a 4-0 win on 9 November, courtesy of Marie-Antoinette Katoto's double (13, 54), Sara Däbritz's 41st-minute close-range effort and a Rocío Gálvez own goal (65).

• Paris were beaten 6-1 at Division 1 Féminine rivals Lyon on 14 November but are the only team yet to concede in the group stage, and only Chelsea (12) have scored more than their three-game total of 11.

• Only holders Barcelona have averaged more time on the ball (71%) and more attempts on goal (98) than Paris's 65.3% possession and 72 shots.

• Real Madrid will hope to recapture the form that brought them victories in their first two group matches, both without conceding.

• Las Blancas averaged 71% possession across their opening two group games but could only manage 36% against Paris, when they also failed to register an attempt on target.

Ones to watch: Real Madrid

Athenea del Castillo

• The 21-year-old is one of three Madrid players to have started all five of their UEFA Women's Champions League matches this term, including qualifying.

• The attacker is still awaiting her first goal in Real Madrid colours, having made 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

• Del Castillo, who moved to Madrid from Deportivo this summer, made her debut in the 1-1 first-leg draw at home to Manchester City in the UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying Round 2 on 31 August.



• The Spanish international scored nine league goals for Deportivo last term, but was unable to help her team avoid relegation from the Primera División as they finished 15th.

Esther Gonzalez

• The 28-year-old made her first group appearance in the Matchday 3 defeat by Paris, playing the first 60 minutes before making way for Nahikari García.

• The forward scored twice in a 4-1 league win at Real Betis on Saturday to take her tally for the season to five goals.

• Gonzalez has scored in Madrid's last three Primera División outings, including both goals in a 2-1 home victory against Valencia on 31 October.

• The Spanish international joined in the summer after two years with Levante, having previously represented Atlético de Madrid, where she won three league titles.

Caroline Møller

• The 22-year-old failed to register an attempt on target on Matchday 3 having had a competition-high of eight in the first two group games.

• The forward scored the second hat-trick of the group stage in the 5-0 win against Breidablik on 13 October, her first start in the competition for Madrid.

• Møller had opened her account for her new club three days previously, scoring the equaliser in a 2-1 comeback victory against Eibar.

• The Danish international joined Madrid in August this year after a season with Serie A side Inter. That followed a successful spell in her homeland at Fortuna, with whom she reached the 2016/17 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.



Ones to watch: Paris

Sara Däbritz

• The 26-year-old scored and provided an assist against Madrid on Matchday 3, the goal her first in this competition since October 2018.

• The midfielder has now scored five goals in all competitions this term, her best return for Paris since joining from Bayern in 2019.

• Däbritz was one of just two Paris players to start all seven European matches last season, along with Paulina Dudek.

• The German international added the 2013 UEFA Women's EURO to her collection of titles amassed with her country at both Under-17 and U20 level.

Grace Geyoro

• The 24-year-old provided the intelligent through ball for Katoto's opening goal in the reverse fixture, her first assist of the group stage.

• Geyoro scored only her second UEFA Women's Champions League goal in the Matchday 1 victory against Breidablik; both have come in her last six appearances in the competition, the other in a 2-1 win at Lyon in last season's quarter-final second leg.

• Appointed Paris captain at the start of the season, Geyoro had her penalty saved in the 7-6 shoot-out defeat against Lyon in the final of this competition in 2017.

• The midfielder is a product of Les Parisiennes' youth system and made her senior debut in October 2014; she has played 147 games in all competitions for the club.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

• The 23-year-old's Matchday 3 double against Madrid made it 11 goals in her last 12 European appearances.

• Katoto has scored 16 UEFA Women's Champions League goals in total, all in her last 18 games.

• The Paris youth product, who joined the Les Rouge-et-Bleu at the age of 12, topped the Division 1 Féminine scoring charts in both 2018/19 and 2019/20, but her tally of 21 strikes last season was one behind Bordeaux's Khadija Shaw.

• The French international also finished as runner-up to Ada Hegerberg in the division's golden boot race in 2017/18.

Key stats

• Real Madrid have won each of their last four home games in all competitions (F10 A2).

• The Spanish side enjoyed a 5-0 victory against Breidablik in their only previous home group match.

• Paris have won seven and drawn one of their last eight away games and have not conceded in their last seven away fixtures.

• Paris are the only team still to concede in the group stage.