Women's Champions League preview: Chelsea vs Servette

Chelsea will aim to cement their place at the top of Group A with another victory against bottom club Servette, who are still without a point in the section.

• Emma Hayes' side became the first team to score more than five goals in a UEFA Women's Champions League group stage match in the Matchday 3 meeting, hitting six in the first half and another after the break in front of 12,782 spectators, a record crowd for a women's football match in Switzerland.

• Strikes from Melanie Leupolz (8), two each from Fran Kirby (16, 26) and Sam Kerr (18, 20) and Jessie Fleming's 38th-minute effort gave the Blues a six-goal advantage at the interval, Guro Reiten scoring the seventh just after the restart (50) to propel the Londoners to the top of the group stage scoring charts with 12 goals.

• Swiss champions Servette are one of two sides – along with HB Køge – to have been beaten in all three matchdays so far, are one of four outfits yet to score and have conceded 15 goals, more than any other club.

Ones to watch: Chelsea

Sam Kerr

• The 28-year-old scored two goals and set up two more against Servette on Matchday 3, earning her the Player of the Match award. She struck again in Sunday's 4-0 Women's Super League victory at Manchester City.

• Kerr's impressive lob in the 3-3 draw against Wolfsburg on 6 October was voted the Matchday 1 Goal of the Week; her tally of three goals to date has only been bettered by Wolfsburg's Tabea Wassmuth (five) so far.

• The forward topped the scoring charts in the Women's Super League last season, having also clinched the golden boot in Australia's W-League and in the NWSL in the United States.

• The Australian international scored her 49th strike for the Matildas in the 2-2 friendly draw against Brazil in Sydney on 26 October, edging closer to former men's international Tim Cahill's national record of 50 goals.



Fran Kirby

• The 28-year-old scored twice and provided two assists on Matchday 3, and continued her rich vein of form with another goal in the league win at Manchester City on 14 November.

• The forward was joint top scorer in last season's UEFA Women's Champions League with six goals, level with Barcelona's Jenni Hermoso.

• Kirby became the Blues' all-time top scorer in December 2020 with two goals in the 5-0 UEFA Women's Champions League victory against Benfica.

• The English international won her 50th cap for the Lionesses in the 10-0 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying win in Latvia on 26 October.

Melanie Leupolz

• The 27-year-old, who is one of two Chelsea players to feature in every minute so far in this season's group stage along with Millie Bright, scored and provided an assist in the first game against Servette.

• The midfielder, who moved to the Blues ahead of the 2020/21 campaign after six years with Bayern München, scored against her former club in Chelsea's 2-1 away defeat in last season's UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg in April.

• Leupolz scored an own goal in the opening minute of the 4-0 final defeat against Barcelona in May.

• The German international was part of the squad that won the 2013 UEFA Women's EURO in Sweden and claimed Olympic gold three years later in Brazil.

Ones to watch: Servette

Natalia Padilla Bidas

• The 19-year-old, who signed a contract extension until 2023 on 5 November – the day before her 19th birthday – scored in a 3-0 league win against Basel on 14 November.

• Padilla Bidas has started Servette's last two group games having come on as a 63rd-minute substitute against Juventus on Matchday 1, heading against the post three minutes after her introduction.

• The forward joined Les Grenat in January 2021 from hometown side Málaga.

• Qualifying for Poland via her mother, she made her senior international debut earlier this year.

Inês Pereira

• The 22-year-old has made 20 saves in the group stage to date.

• Pereira has played every minute of Servette's UEFA Women's Champions League campaign, including qualifying, keeping a clean sheet in her first two outings.

• She is one of three keepers to stop a penalty in this group stage, keeping out Andrea Stašková's 27th-minute spot kick in the 3-0 Matchday 1 reverse against Juventus.

• The Portuguese international became Servette's first signing of the summer in June, joining from Sporting CP.

Amandine Soulard

• The 34-year-old has attempted 21 tackles in the first three matchdays, more than any other player.

• The defender has started all seven of Les Grenat's UEFA Women's Champions League fixtures this season.

• Soulard joined Servette in July 2019 after three years with Marseille, with whom she won a second-tier title in 2018/19 to bounce straight back to the French top flight after relegation the previous season.

• The full-back spent nine years with St-Étienne after joining from Lyon in 2006, and was a part of the squad that won the 2010/11 Coupe de France.

Key stats

• Chelsea have won six and drawn two of their last eight UEFA Women's Champions League matches in their own stadium.

• The London club have lost only two of their last 13 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W8 D3).

• Chelsea have only failed to score in one of their last 20 UEFA Women's Champions League matches and have managed two or more goals in nine of their last 12 games in the competition.

• Chelsea are the top scorers in the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage with 12 goals.

• Servette, WFC Kharkiv, Breidablik (both Group B) and Benfica (D) are all still to score in the group stage.

