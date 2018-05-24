Who will succeed Lyon? The road to Budapest 2019

The UEFA Women's Champions League final will be played in Hungary for the first time in 2019, at Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest on Thursday 18 May, as the fixture is moved away from the same city as the men's final.

CALENDAR: ROAD TO BUDAPEST

Qualifying round draw: 22 June

Qualifying round: 7–13 August

Round of 32 draw: 17 August

Round of 32: 12/13 & 26/27 September

Round of 16 draw: 1 October

Round of 16: 17/18 October & 31 October/1 November

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 9 November

Quarter-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 March

Semi-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 April

Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest

CONTENDERS TO WATCH

Holders: Lyon (FRA)

Former winners: Wolfsburg (GER)

Former finalists: Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Zvezda-2005 (RUS)

Former semi-finalists: Barcelona (ESP), Brøndby (DEN), Chelsea (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Rosengård (SWE)

Former quarter-finalists: Bayern München (GER), Brescia (ITA), Glasgow City (SCO), Linköping (SWE), Slavia Praha (CZE), Sparta Praha (CZE)

Notable names: Anderlecht (BEL, debut), Ajax (NED), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Basel (SUI, debut), Fiorentina (ITA), Juventus (ITA, debut), Sporting CP (POR)

• These nations have two entries as per the coefficient rankings: Germany, France, Sweden, England, Spain, Denmark, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Austria, Norway

• All names provisional: full entry list and teams given byes to round of 32 to be confirmed by UEFA.

• Access list

FINAL VENUE: FERENCVÁROS STADIUM, BUDAPEST

• Opened on the site of the former Albert Flórián Stadium in 2014, Ferencváros Staidum will be the first venue to stage a major international women's final in Hungary.

• Ferencváros Stadium is the regular setting for the men's Hungarian Cup final and national-team home matches.

• Hungary has previously hosted the 2005 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship and for men – with games in Budapest – UEFA Futsal EURO 2010, the 1985 UEFA European U16 Championship as well as the 1990 U18 EURO.