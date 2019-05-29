Gothenburg to stage 2021 Women's Champions League final

Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg has been picked as the venue for the 2021 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Sunday 16 May of a year which will mark the 400th anniversary of the Swedish city's founding.

The UEFA Executive Committee made the decision at their meeting in Baku on 29 May 2019. The UEFA Women's Champions League final has been played as a one-off game since 2010, and for 2019 moved to a separate city to the men's UEFA Champions League decider, with Lyon having faced Barcelona in Budapest, and the 2020 final is at Viola Park in Vienna.

A short distance from the Ullevi stadium, which staged several UEFA and European Cup Winners' Cup final, Gamla Ullevi opened in 2009, replacing another arena of the same name. It was the venue for four games at UEFA Women's EURO 2013, including the opening match and a semi-final, as well as four 2009 UEFA European Under-21 Championship fixtures. Gamla Ullevi is the regular home of the Sweden women's national team as well as clubs GAIS, IFK Göteborg and Örgryte.

It will be the first time that a UEFA Women's Champions League final has been played in Sweden, but that nation was the venue on four occasions when the old UEFA Women's Cup was decided over two legs. Umeå's Gammliavallen staged the first leg in 2003, 2007 and 2008 when the home club reached the final, while in 2004 they hosted FFC Frankfurt at the Råsunda Stadium in Stockholm, whose Olympic Stadium staged Djurgården v Turbine Potsdam a year later.