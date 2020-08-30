Lyon: what Women's Champions League records do they hold?

It was a journey that started 13 years ago in front of around 100 people in a qualifying round match in North Macedonia, and one that has taken the UEFA Women's Champions League by storm.

In October 2019, Lyon became the first club to play 100 matches in UEFA women's club competition,a 4-0 win away to Fortuna Hjørring in the first leg of the round of 16. From that opening game in what was then known as the UEFA Women's Cup – a 12-0 defeat of Slovakia's Slovan Duslo Šala in Strumica – they may not have improved on their margin of victory but have gone on to claim most of the club records in the competition, not least their seven titles, including a current run of five in a row which matches Real Madrid's male record from the first years of the European Cup. Paco Gento was in that team; his record of six European club titles has now been overtaken by three Lyon players.

Lyon in UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League

First game: Qualifying round v Slovan Duslo Šala, 9 August 2007, W12-0

First team: Pons; Renard, Georges, Bompastor, Nécib, Lepailleur, Henry (Thomis 46), Cruz Traña (Brétigny 53), Simone (Faye-Chellali 55), Kátia

First goalscorer: Camille Abily (7 minutes)

Time before first goal conceded: 530 minutes (in 2-1 win against Sparta Praha, second qualifying round, Stade de Gerland)

First holders knocked out: Arsenal, 2007/08 quarter-finals

First loss over 90 minutes: 1-3 v Duisburg (a), 2008/09 semi-final second leg (17th game)

First elimination before semi-finals: 2013/14 round of 16 v Turbine Potsdam (7th campaign)

Final wins: 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Other final appearances: 2010, 2013

All Lyon's competiton records

Most titles: 7 (next most – FFC Frankfurt 4)

Most consecutive titles: 5 (next most – Umeå, Wolfsburg 2)

Most final appearances: 9 including 2020 (next most – FFC Frankfurt 6)

Most consecutive final appearances: 5 including 2020 (next most – Lyon 4 (2010 to 2013), Umeå 3)

Most semi-final appearances: 10 (next most – FFC Frankfurt 8)

Most games played: 104 (next most – Arsenal 84)

Most games won: 82 (next most – FFC Frankfurt 54)

Most goals scored: 392 (next most – Arsenal 242)

Most goals in single season: 45 (2013/14)

Perfect season: 7 wins from 7 games in 2019/20 (matching Umeå's perfect 9 wins from 9 games in 2003/04)

Most appearances by player: Wendie Renard 88 (highest non-Lyon player – 3rd Emma Byrne, 77 for Arsenal)

Most goals by an individual: Ada Hegerberg 53

Most goals by player for single club: Ada Hegerberg 49 (highest non-Lyon player – 5th Nina Burger, 40 for Neulengbach)

Most goals by player in single season: Ada Hegerberg 15 (2017/18)

Most final wins by individual player: Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer 7

Most final appearances by individual player: Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard 9

Most match wins by individual player: Wendie Renard 67

Competition record crowd: 50,212 – Lyon v FFC Frankfurt, 2012 final, Munich

Competition record crowd outside final: 22,911 – Lyon v Chelsea, 2018/19 semi-final first leg

Quarter-final record crowd: 17,840 – Lyon v Wolfsburg, 2018/19 quarter-final first leg

Records they don't hold

Most participations: Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík, SFK 2000 Sarajevo 17 (Lyon 13)

Most consecutive participations: Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík, SFK 2000 Sarajevo 17 (Lyon 13)

Most quarter-final appearances: Arsenal 13 (Lyon 10)

Most consecutive match wins: Umeå 14 (Lyon 11)

Most match wins by a coach: Bernd Schröder 43 (Turbine Potsdam)

Record win: Apollon 21-0 Ada Velipojë (2012/13 qualifying round)

Most goals by player in single game: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 8 v SS-11 Goliador-Real (2014/15 qualifying round)

