Lyon: What Women's Champions League records do they hold?

It was a journey that started in August 2007 in front of around 100 people in a qualifying round match in North Macedonia, and one that has taken the UEFA Women's Champions League by storm.

In October 2019, Lyon became the first club to play 100 matches in UEFA women's club competition, a 4-0 win away to Fortuna Hjørring in the first leg of the round of 16. From that opening game in what was then known as the UEFA Women's Cup – a 12-0 defeat of Slovakia's Slovan Duslo Šala in Strumica – they may not have improved on their margin of victory, but they have gone on to claim most of the club records in the competition.

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Chief among those is their unparalleled seven titles, including the now-ended run of five in a row from 2016 to 2020 which matched Real Madrid's male record from the first years of the European Cup. Paco Gento was in that team; his record of six European club titles has been overtaken by three Lyon players.

They added another feather to their cap in 2021 when Melvine Malard scored the first-ever goal in the newly introduced group stage.

Lyon in UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League

2019 final highlights: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona

First game: Qualifying round v Slovan Duslo Šala, 9 August 2007, W12-0

First team: Pons; Renard, Georges, Bompastor, Nécib, Lepailleur, Henry (Thomis 46), Cruz Traña (Brétigny 53), Simone (Faye-Chellali 55), Kátia

First goalscorer: Camille Abily (7 minutes)

Time before first goal conceded: 530 minutes (in 2-1 win against Sparta Praha, second qualifying round, Stade de Gerland)

First holders knocked out: Arsenal, 2007/08 quarter-finals

First loss over 90 minutes: 1-3 v Duisburg (a), 2008/09 semi-final second leg (17th game)

First elimination before semi-finals: 2013/14 round of 16 v Turbine Potsdam (7th campaign)

Final wins: 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Other final appearances: 2010, 2013

All Lyon's competition records

2018 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-4 Lyon (aet)

Most titles: 7

Most consecutive titles: 5

Most final appearances: 9

Most consecutive final appearances: 5

Most semi-final appearances: 12 (including 2021/22)

Most games played: 120

Most games won: 95

Most goals scored: 432

Most goals in single season: 45

Perfect season: 7 wins from 7 games in 2019/20 (matching Umeå's perfect 9 wins from 9 games in 2003/04)

Longest unbeaten run: 31

Most appearances by player: Wendie Renard 99

Most appearance by a goalkeeper: Sarah Bouhaddi 77 (equal with Emma Byrne)

Most goals by an individual: Ada Hegerberg 57

Most goals by player for single club: Ada Hegerberg 53

Most goals by player in single season: Ada Hegerberg 15 (2017/18)

Most final wins by individual player: Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer 7

Most final appearances by individual player: Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard 9

Most match wins by individual player: Wendie Renard 76



Records they don't hold

Most participations: Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík, SFK 2000 Sarajevo 19 (Lyon 15)

Most consecutive participations: Brøndby, SFK 2000 Sarajevo 19 (Lyon 15)

Most quarter-final appearances: Arsenal 14 (Lyon 13)

Most consecutive match wins: Umeå 14 (Lyon 13)

Most match wins by a coach: Bernd Schröder 43 (Turbine Potsdam)

Record win: Apollon 21-0 Ada Velipojë (2012/13 qualifying round)

Most goals by player in single game: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 8 v SS-11 Goliador-Real (2014/15 qualifying round)

Records up to 31/03/2022