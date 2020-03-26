Watch classic Champions League, Europa League and EURO games on UEFA.tv

UEFA.tv will be streaming a selection of classic games in full and for free in the coming weeks.



With the 2019/20 European club competitions on hold until further notice and UEFA EURO 2020 postponed until next year, we will be using UEFA's unparalleled archive of European football to re-run some of the most memorable fixtures from down the years. These will be available to watch on UEFA.tv, UEFA's OTT channel, ﻿IN FULL from 17:00 CET.

Schedule of games - all streamed from 17:00 CET

Tuesday 24 March: Juventus vs Atlético, 2018/19 round of 16 second leg (watch on-demand)

Wednesday 25 March: Barcelona vs Paris, 2016/17 round of 16 second leg (watch on-demand)

Thursday 26 March: Liverpool vs Dortmund, 2015/16 quarter-final second leg (watch on-demand)

Friday 27 March: Denmark vs Sweden, UEFA EURO 2016 play-off second leg (watch on-demand)

Saturday 28 March: Germany vs Italy, UEFA EURO 2012 semi-final (watch on-demand)

Sunday 29 March: Turkey vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2008 group stage

Tuesday 31 March: Galatasaray vs Real Madrid, 2012/13 quarter-final second leg

Wednesday 1 April: AC Milan vs Manchester United, 2006/07 semi-final second leg

Thursday 2 April: Werder Bremen vs Valencia, 2009/10 round of 16 second leg

Friday 3 April: Netherlands vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2004 group stage

Saturday 4 April: France vs England, UEFA EURO 2004 group stage

Sunday 5 April: Hungary vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2016 group stage

Tuesday 7 April: Barcelona vs Bayern, 2012/13 semi-final second leg

Wednesday 8 April: Manchester United vs Real Madrid, 2002/03 quarter-final second leg

Thursday 9 April: Beşiktaş vs Lyon, 2016/17 quarter-final second leg

Friday 10 April: Netherlands vs England, EURO '96 group stage

Saturday 11 April: Wales vs Belgium, UEFA EURO 2016 quarter-final

Sunday 12 April: Portugal vs Germany, UEFA EURO 2008 quarter-final

Classic UEFA Champions League fixtures will be played out on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, followed by great games from the UEFA Europa League on Thursdays. Memorable matches from the UEFA European Championship, UEFA Women's EURO and the UEFA Women's Champions League will also be available to enjoy.

UEFA's hugely popular social media channels will engage fans throughout, bringing key moments to life and giving fans an opportunity to put questions to some of the legendary players involved, while UEFA.com complements the coverage with interviews, features and statistics from the archive alongside updates on UEFA competitions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UEFA.tv app is now available on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV in addition to its existing web, Android and iOS smartphone and tablet apps. For connected device users, the UEFA.tv app can be located in the respective Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV stores, while the Android TV version is available for viewing on a wide range of supported Smart TVs, connected devices and streaming media boxes.

Existing UEFA.tv users can sign in on these new platforms via an optimised 'second-screen' log-in process using their existing account credentials. New fans can sign up to view content for free directly within any of the apps, or on www.uefa.tv.