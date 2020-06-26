Women's Champions League finals match schedule

The schedule for the UEFA Women's Champions League finals has been decided, with the tournament running from 21 to 30 August at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao and the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián.

Last week it was confirmed that the rest of the postponed competition would be played as an eight-team, straight knockout tournament with one-off ties. The quarter-final ties set in November stand, with a draw having now decided the venues and dates for those matches.

It kicks off on 21 August, when Glasgow City face Wolfsburg in San Sebastián and Atlético Madrid take on Barcelona in Bilbao. The following day Arsenal play Paris Saint-Germain in San Sebastián and Lyon are up against Bayern München in Bilbao.

On 25 August, the winners of the first two quarter-finals played meet in San Sebastián, with the other match in Bilbao the next day. The final is on 30 August in San Sebastián.

Quarter-finals

Friday 21 August

Glasgow City vs Wolfsburg (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Saturday 22 August

Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Lyon vs Bayern München (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 25 August

2: Glasgow City/Wolfsburg vs Atlético/Barcelona (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)

Wednesday 26 August

1: Arsenal/Paris vs Lyon/Bayern (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)

Final

Sunday 30 August

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1 (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)