Lyon win five in a row: 2019/20 Women's Champions League at a glance
Sunday 30 August 2020
Article summary
Lyon's supremacy continues after the holders once again beat Wolfsburg to the title.
Article top media content
Article body
- Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win seventh title, fifth in a row
- Vivianne Miedema, Emueje Ogbiagbevha, Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir top-score with ten
- Lyon became first team to pass 100 matches in the competition this season
- Lyon's Ada Hegerberg overtook Anja Mittag as all-time leading scorer in round of 16
Finals: 21 to 30 August, Bilbao & San Sebastián
FINAL
Sunday 30 August
Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)
SEMI-FINALS
Wednesday 26 August
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)
Tuesday 25 August
Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)
QUARTER-FINALS
Saturday 22 August
Arsenal 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)
Lyon 2-1 Bayern München (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)
Friday 21 August
Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg (Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastián)
Atlético Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao)
Top scorers
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal) 10
Emueje Ogbiagbevha* (Minsk) 10
Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir* (Breidablik) 10
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 9
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 9
Fenna Kalma* (Twente) 9
(*includes qualifying round)
Records
- Lyon won their seventh title and fifth in a row, extending their records.
- Lyon were in their ninth final and set a new record of reaching five in a row (breaking their own best from between 2010 and 2013).
- Sarah Bouhaddi and Wendie Renard were appearing in their ninth finals; Eugénie Le Sommer in her eighth.
- Bouhaddi, Le Sommer and Renard have appeared in all seven of Lyon's final wins (Le Sommer scoring in three of them). Renard increased her record number of competition appearances to 88.
- Bouhaddi, Renard, Le Sommer and Alex Popp have now played in all of the competition-record eight meetings between Wolfsburg and Lyon.
- This season Lyon became the first club to appear in 100 UEFA women's club competitions games and register 80 wins, while Ada Hegerberg, injured for the August finals, broke Anja Mittag's old record to become all-time top scorer on 53 goals, which took her 50 matches.
- With seven straight victories in 2019/20, Lyon completed only the second perfect season in the competition's history after Umeå's nine-win streak in 2003/04.
- Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir became the first player from Iceland to play on the winning side in a final. Saki Kumagai was the first player from Asia to score in a final.
Roll of honour
UEFA Women's Champions League
2019/20: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-3 Lyon (FRA: San Sebastián
2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP): Budapest
2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA): Kyiv
2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Cardiff
2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA): Reggio Emilia
2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Berlin
2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER): Lisbon
2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA): London
2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Munich
2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER): London
2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER): Getafe
UEFA Women's Cup
2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)
2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)
2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Frankfurt
- Most wins
By club
Lyon (FRA) 7
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4
Turbine Potsdam (GER), Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 2
Arsenal (ENG), Duisburg (GER) 1
By country
Germany 9
France 7
Sweden 2
England 1
- Most final appearances
By club
Lyon (FRA) 9
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6
Umeå (SWE) 5
Wolfsburg (GER) 5
Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2
Arsenal (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Djurgården (SWE), Duisburg (GER), Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Tyresö (SWE), Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1
By country
Germany 16
France 11
Sweden 7
Denmark, England, Russia, Spain 1
(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)