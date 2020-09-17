Women's Champions League positional awards: why they were nominated
Thursday 17 September 2020
All the facts and figures behind the 12 players nominated for 2019/20 best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.
There are three players vying for each of the four positional awards for the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season – UEFA.com pores over the stats that sealed their places on the shortlists.Nominees revealed
Goalkeepers
Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)
Appearances: 7
Minutes: 630
Clean sheets: 5
Goals conceded: 2
Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)
Appearances: 4
Minutes: 360
Clean sheets: 2
Goals conceded: 2
Sandra Paños (Barcelona)
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 450
Clean sheets: 3
Goals conceded: 2
Defenders
Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 513
Clean sheets: 4
Goals conceded: 2
Goals scored: 0
Assists: 0
Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg)
Appearances: 4
Minutes: 360
Clean sheets: 2
Goals conceded: 4
Goals scored: 0
Assists: 2
Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 540
Clean sheets: 4
Goals conceded: 2
Goals scored: 5
Assists: 0
Midfielders
Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Lyon/Wolfsburg)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 435
Goals: 2
Assists: 0
Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 483
Goals: 1
Assists: 5
Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 436
Goals: 1
Assists: 2
Forwards
Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)
Appearances: 7
Minutes: 432
Goals: 1
Assists: 2
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)
Appearances: 7
Minutes: 527
Goals: 9
Assists: 2
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 403
Goals: 10
Assists: 1
Stats are for 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign only
