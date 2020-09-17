Women's Champions League positional awards: why they were nominated

Thursday 17 September 2020

All the facts and figures behind the 12 players nominated for 2019/20 best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

Vivianne Miedema, Delphine Cascarino and Pernille Harder are up for the forward award
There are three players vying for each of the four positional awards for the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season – UEFA.com pores over the stats that sealed their places on the shortlists.

Nominees revealed

Goalkeepers

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)
Appearances: 7
Minutes: 630
Clean sheets: 5
Goals conceded: 2

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)
Appearances: 4
Minutes: 360
Clean sheets: 2
Goals conceded: 2

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 450
Clean sheets: 3
Goals conceded: 2

2019/20 Women's Champions League best defender nominees
Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 513
Clean sheets: 4
Goals conceded: 2
Goals scored: 0
Assists: 0

Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg)
Appearances: 4
Minutes: 360
Clean sheets: 2
Goals conceded: 4
Goals scored: 0
Assists: 2

Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 540
Clean sheets: 4
Goals conceded: 2
Goals scored: 5
Assists: 0

2019/20 Women's Champions League best midfielder nominees
Midfielders

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Lyon/Wolfsburg)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 435
Goals: 2
Assists: 0

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 483
Goals: 1
Assists: 5

Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 436
Goals: 1
Assists: 2

2019/20 Women's Champions League best forward nominees
Forwards

Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)
Appearances: 7
Minutes: 432
Goals: 1
Assists: 2

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)
Appearances: 7
Minutes: 527
Goals: 9
Assists: 2

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
Appearances: 5
Minutes: 403
Goals: 10
Assists: 1

Stats are for 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign only

