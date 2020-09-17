Women's Champions League positional awards: why they were nominated

There are three players vying for each of the four positional awards for the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League season – UEFA.com pores over the stats that sealed their places on the shortlists.

Goalkeepers

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 630

Clean sheets: 5

Goals conceded: 2

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Appearances: 4

Minutes: 360

Clean sheets: 2

Goals conceded: 2

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)

Appearances: 5

Minutes: 450

Clean sheets: 3

Goals conceded: 2

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Lyon)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 513

Clean sheets: 4

Goals conceded: 2

Goals scored: 0

Assists: 0

Lena Goessling (Wolfsburg)

Appearances: 4

Minutes: 360

Clean sheets: 2

Goals conceded: 4

Goals scored: 0

Assists: 2

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 540

Clean sheets: 4

Goals conceded: 2

Goals scored: 5

Assists: 0

Midfielders

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir (Lyon/Wolfsburg)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 435

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 483

Goals: 1

Assists: 5

Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)

Appearances: 5

Minutes: 436

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Forwards

Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 432

Goals: 1

Assists: 2

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 527

Goals: 9

Assists: 2

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Appearances: 5

Minutes: 403

Goals: 10

Assists: 1

Stats are for 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign only

