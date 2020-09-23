UEFA Women's Coach of the Year nominees: Cortés, Lerch, Vasseur

Barcelona's Lluís Cortés, Wolfsburg's Stephan Lerch and Lyon's Jean-Luc Vasseur are on the shortlist for the first UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award.

The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Men's and Women's Players of the Year, UEFA Men's Coach of the Year and UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony in Nyon on Thursday 1 October. The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year nominees

Lluís Cortés (Barcelona)

Promoted to head coach in January 2019 and led Barcelona to that year's UEFA Women's Champions League final, this season he took them to the semis, narrowly losing to Wolfsburg, and ended a five-year wait for a record-equalling fifth Spanish title.

Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg)

Took Wolfsburg to the UEFA Women's Champions League final after securing his third German double in as many seasons as head coach.

Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon)

Appointed this season for his first role in female football, his Lyon side completed only the second perfect campaign in UEFA women's club competition to clinch their fifth title in a row and seventh overall, as well as another French double.

The rest of the top ten

4 Emma Hayes (Chelsea) – 28 points

5 Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands) – 22 points

6 Olivier Echouafni (Paris Saint-Germain) – 18 points

7 Jens Scheuer (Bayern) – 15 points

8 Joe Montemurro (Arsenal) – 5 points

9 Scott Booth (Glasgow City) – 4 points

10 Daniel González (Atlético de Madrid) – 3 points

What is the UEFA Women's Coach of the Year award?

For this award, coaches in Europe, irrespective of nationality, have been judged in regard to their performances over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club, or national team level.

How were the players shortlisted?

The shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the eight clubs which participated in the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League and 20 journalists specialising in women's football and selected by the ESM group.

Jury members chose their top three coaches, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.