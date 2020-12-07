Women's Champions League round of 32 guide
Monday 7 December 2020
Article summary
Juventus face Lyon, Ajax meet Bayern and Benfica play Chelsea as the top seeds enter.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon will begin their title defence against Juventus on Wednesday as the round of 32 begins.
Guide
• Lyon became the first team to win both seven titles and five in a row last season.
• The Juventus Stadium will stage the Italian club's opening leg against holders Lyon, the first UEFA Women's Champions League game at the arena that will stage the 2022 final.
• The only other past champions competing in this round are last season's runners-up Wolfsburg. Barcelona, Fortuna Hjørring and Paris Saint-Germain are previous finalists.
• Brøndby, Lyon, Fortuna Hjørring are ever-presents in the round of 32, introduced in 2009/10. Sparta Praha and Zürich will be involved for the 11th time in the 12 seasons.
• Brøndby are in the competition for a record-equalling 18th straight season and are the only side to have participated in the knockout phase in that many campaigns.
• Wolfsburg beat Spartak in the 2015/16 round of 32 but only after a 0-0 first-leg draw in Subotica.
• Last season's quarter-finalists Glasgow City won both qualifying ties on penalties; adding their round of 16 scalp of Brøndby last term, they have become the first team to triumph in three shoot-outs in this competition.
• Debutants starting in round of 32: PSV Eindhoven, Servette.
• Debutants who came through qualifying: Benfica, Vålerenga, Lanchkhuti.
• Lanchkhuti became the first Georgian side to win a match in this competition in the opening qualifying round.
• Górnik Łęczna and Kharkiv are also in the round of 32 for the first time.
First legs
Wednesday 9 December
Lanchkhuti vs Rosengård
Minsk vs LSK Kvinner
WFC-2 Kharkiv vs BIIK-Kazygurt
Pomurje vs Fortuna Hjørring
Spartak Subotica vs Wolfsburg
Juventus vs Lyon
Sparta Praha vs Glasgow City
Benfica vs Chelsea
Göteborg vs Manchester City
PSV Eindhoven vs Barcelona
St. Pölten vs Zürich
Servette vs Atlético Madrid
Thursday 10 December
Fiorentina vs Slavia Praha
Górnik Łęczna vs Paris Saint-Germain
Ajax vs Bayern München
Vålerenga vs Brøndby
Second legs
Tuesday 15 December
Lyon vs Juventus
Atlético Madrid vs Servette
Wednesday 16 December
BIIK-Kazygurt vs WFC-2 Kharkiv
Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina
Paris Saint-Germain vs Górnik Łęczna
Manchester City vs Göteborg
Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven
Bayern München vs Ajax
Brøndby vs Vålerenga
Wolfsburg vs Spartak Subotica
Rosengård vs Lanchkhuti
LSK Kvinner vs Minsk
Fortuna Hjørring vs Pomurje
Chelsea vs Benfica
Glasgow City vs Sparta Praha
Thursday 17 December
Zürich vs St. Pölten
Tournament calendar
Round of 16 draw: 16 February
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May
Final: 16 May 2021 (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)