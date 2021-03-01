Women's Champions League round of 16 form guide

See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League contenders ahead of the round of 16 first legs.

Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated. Kazakhstani, Norwegian and Swedish seasons are played by calendar year and their 2021 seasons have not yet begun.

Wednesday 3 March

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Eibar 0-3 Barcelona, 27/02

Where they stand: 1st in Primera División

Fortuna Hjørring

Last six games: LWWWWW

Last match: Køge 1-0 Fortuna, 27/02 (Danish Cup quarter-final)

Where they stand: 3rd in Elitedivisionen

Manchester City

Last six games: WWWWLW

Last match: Birmingham City 0-4 Manchester City, 28/02

Where they stand: 2nd in FA Women’s Super League

Fiorentina

Last six games: LWWLWW

Last match: Florentia 2-0 Fiorentina, 27/02

Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Rosengård

Last six games: WWLWWD

Last match: Rosengård ﻿10-0 Lanchkhuti, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)

Where they finished: 2nd in Damallsvenskan

St. Pölten

Last six games WWWWWW

Last match: Zurich 0-1 St Pölten﻿, 17/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)

Where they stand: 1st in Frauenliga

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Wolfsburg 1-0 Hoffenheim, 14/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

LSK Kvinner

Last six games: LLWLWW

Last match: LSK 0-1 Minsk, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)

Where they finished: 5th in Toppserien

Chelsea

Last six games: WWLWWW

Last match: Bristol City 0-5 Chelsea, 14/02

Where they stand: 1st in FA Women’s Super League, FA WSL Cup final

Atlético

Last six games: WLDWLW

Last match: Atlético 4-1 Valencia, 14/02

Where they stand: 3rd in Primera División

Thursday 4 March

BIIK-Kazygurt

Last six games: WLWWWW

Last match: BIIK 1-0 WFC-2 Kharkiv, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32 second leg)

Where they finished: 2020 Kazakhstan Championship winners

Bayern

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Bayern 7-0 Werder Bremen, 14/02

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Lyon

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Soyaux 0-2 Lyon, 27/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16

Brøndby

Last six games: DWLDLW

Last match: Brøndby 1-1 Vålerenga (5-4 pens), 11/02 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32)

Where they stand: 2nd in Elitedivisionen, Danish Cup semi-finals

Tuesday 9 March

Paris Saint-Germain

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Paris 4-0 Issy, 27/02

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16

Sparta

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Glasgow City 0-1 Sparta Praha, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)

Where they stand: 1st in 1. Liga