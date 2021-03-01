UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's Champions League round of 16 form guide

Monday 1 March 2021

How the contenders are getting on as the round of 16 first legs begin on Wednesday.

Manchester City won their eighth straight league game on Sunday to move to within two points of Chelsea
Manchester City won their eighth straight league game on Sunday to move to within two points of Chelsea Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League contenders ahead of the round of 16 first legs.

Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated. Kazakhstani, Norwegian and Swedish seasons are played by calendar year and their 2021 seasons have not yet begun.

Women's domestic leagues: latest standings

Wednesday 3 March

Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjørring

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Eibar 0-3 Barcelona, 27/02
Where they stand: 1st in Primera División

Fortuna Hjørring

Last six games: LWWWWW
Last match: Køge 1-0 Fortuna, 27/02 (Danish Cup quarter-final)
Where they stand: 3rd in Elitedivisionen

Watch the top five UEFA Women's Champions League goals of 2019/20
Watch the top five UEFA Women's Champions League goals of 2019/20

Manchester City vs Fiorentina

Manchester City

Last six games: WWWWLW
Last match: Birmingham City 0-4 Manchester City, 28/02
Where they stand: 2nd in FA Women’s Super League

Fiorentina

Last six games: LWWLWW
Last match: Florentia 2-0 Fiorentina, 27/02
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A

Rosengård vs St. Pölten﻿

Rosengård

Last six games: WWLWWD
Last match: Rosengård ﻿10-0 Lanchkhuti, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)
Where they finished: 2nd in Damallsvenskan

St. Pölten

Last six games WWWWWW
Last match: Zurich 0-1 St Pölten﻿, 17/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)
Where they stand: 1st in Frauenliga

Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Wolfsburg 1-0 Hoffenheim, 14/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

LSK Kvinner

Last six games: LLWLWW
Last match: LSK 0-1 Minsk, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)
Where they finished: 5th in Toppserien

Chelsea vs Atlético

Chelsea

Last six games: WWLWWW
Last match: Bristol City 0-5 Chelsea, 14/02
Where they stand: 1st in FA Women’s Super League, FA WSL Cup final

Atlético

Last six games: WLDWLW
Last match: Atlético 4-1 Valencia, 14/02
Where they stand: 3rd in Primera División

Thursday 4 March

BIIK-Kazygurt vs Bayern

BIIK-Kazygurt

Last six games: WLWWWW
Last match: BIIK 1-0 WFC-2 Kharkiv, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32 second leg)
Where they finished: 2020 Kazakhstan Championship winners

Bayern

Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Bayern 7-0 Werder Bremen, 14/02
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Lyon vs Brøndby

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon
2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Lyon

Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Soyaux 0-2 Lyon, 27/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16

Brøndby

Last six games: DWLDLW
Last match: Brøndby 1-1 Vålerenga (5-4 pens), 11/02 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32)
Where they stand: 2nd in Elitedivisionen, Danish Cup semi-finals

Tuesday 9 March

Paris Saint-Germain vs Sparta Praha

Paris Saint-Germain

Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Paris 4-0 Issy, 27/02
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16

Sparta

Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Glasgow City 0-1 Sparta Praha, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)
Where they stand: 1st in 1. Liga

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 1 March 2021