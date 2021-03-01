Women's Champions League round of 16 form guide
Monday 1 March 2021
How the contenders are getting on as the round of 16 first legs begin on Wednesday.
See the most recent form for the UEFA Women's Champions League contenders ahead of the round of 16 first legs.
Form includes all competitions; most recent result listed first. Latest results are domestic league games unless otherwise stated. Kazakhstani, Norwegian and Swedish seasons are played by calendar year and their 2021 seasons have not yet begun.Women's domestic leagues: latest standings
Wednesday 3 March
Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjørring
Barcelona
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Eibar 0-3 Barcelona, 27/02
Where they stand: 1st in Primera División
Fortuna Hjørring
Last six games: LWWWWW
Last match: Køge 1-0 Fortuna, 27/02 (Danish Cup quarter-final)
Where they stand: 3rd in Elitedivisionen
Manchester City vs Fiorentina
Manchester City
Last six games: WWWWLW
Last match: Birmingham City 0-4 Manchester City, 28/02
Where they stand: 2nd in FA Women’s Super League
Fiorentina
Last six games: LWWLWW
Last match: Florentia 2-0 Fiorentina, 27/02
Where they stand: 5th in Serie A
Rosengård vs St. Pölten
Rosengård
Last six games: WWLWWD
Last match: Rosengård 10-0 Lanchkhuti, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)
Where they finished: 2nd in Damallsvenskan
St. Pölten
Last six games WWWWWW
Last match: Zurich 0-1 St Pölten, 17/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)
Where they stand: 1st in Frauenliga
Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner
Wolfsburg
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Wolfsburg 1-0 Hoffenheim, 14/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
LSK Kvinner
Last six games: LLWLWW
Last match: LSK 0-1 Minsk, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)
Where they finished: 5th in Toppserien
Chelsea vs Atlético
Chelsea
Last six games: WWLWWW
Last match: Bristol City 0-5 Chelsea, 14/02
Where they stand: 1st in FA Women’s Super League, FA WSL Cup final
Atlético
Last six games: WLDWLW
Last match: Atlético 4-1 Valencia, 14/02
Where they stand: 3rd in Primera División
Thursday 4 March
BIIK-Kazygurt vs Bayern
BIIK-Kazygurt
Last six games: WLWWWW
Last match: BIIK 1-0 WFC-2 Kharkiv, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32 second leg)
Where they finished: 2020 Kazakhstan Championship winners
Bayern
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Bayern 7-0 Werder Bremen, 14/02
Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Lyon vs Brøndby
Lyon
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Soyaux 0-2 Lyon, 27/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16
Brøndby
Last six games: DWLDLW
Last match: Brøndby 1-1 Vålerenga (5-4 pens), 11/02 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32)
Where they stand: 2nd in Elitedivisionen, Danish Cup semi-finals
Tuesday 9 March
Paris Saint-Germain vs Sparta Praha
Paris Saint-Germain
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Paris 4-0 Issy, 27/02
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup round of 16
Sparta
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Glasgow City 0-1 Sparta Praha, 16/12 (UEFA Women’s Champions League round of 32, second leg)
Where they stand: 1st in 1. Liga