Women's Champions League quarter-final guide
Thursday 1 April 2021
Lyon and Paris meet on 18 April for the last spot in the semi-finals, with the holders 1-0 up.
Barcelona, Bayern and Chelsea are through, with the final UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finalist to be decided when Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain meet in their rescheduled game on 18 April.
The draw for the rest of the competition is already made on the road to Gothenburg on 16 May.
Road to Gothenburg
Quarter-finals
Wolfsburg (GER) 1-5 Chelsea (ENG) – 1-2, 0-3
Manchester City (ENG) 2-4 Barcelona (ESP) – 0-3, 2-1
Rosengård (SWE) vs Bayern München (GER) – 0-3, 0-1
Lyon (FRA, holders) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – first leg 1-0
Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May)
1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona
2: Bayern vs Chelsea
Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)
Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1
Remaining second-leg tie
Sunday 18 April
Lyon (1-0) Paris Saint-Germain
Perhaps no team is hungrier to knock Lyon off their perch than domestic rivals Paris, but the capital side face a mighty task after the seven-time European champions did what champions do in the first leg: win after being outplayed. Wendie Renard's late penalty was tough on a Paris side that had pressed with intensity and created numerous chances, and Olivier Echouafni's players will need to build on those positives as they enter Lyon's den.
The holders have won all 11 of their previous quarter-finals, but their advantage is slim and Paris – still ahead of OL in the French league – remain the last club to have knocked them out of this competition.
Second-leg results
1 April
Rosengård 0-1 Bayern (agg: 0-4)
31 March
Wolfsburg 0-3 Chelsea (agg: 1-5, played in Budapest)
Manchester City 2-1 Barcelona (agg: 2-4)
First-leg results
24 March
Barcelona 3-0 Manchester City (played in Monza)
Chelsea 2-1 Wolfsburg (played in Budapest)
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon
Bayern München 3-0 Rosengård