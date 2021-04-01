Bayern join Chelsea and Barcelona in Women's Champions League semi-finals

Bayern München will take on Chelsea in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals after a 1-0 win in Sweden completed a 4-0 aggregate quarter-final success against Rosengård.

On Wednesday, Chelsea's 3-0 win against Wolfsburg made it 5-1 over the two legs, while Barcelona's 2-1 loss at Manchester City the same night was not enough to overturn their 3-0 home success.

Barcelona must wait to discover their opponents; holders Lyon will be 1-0 up when they host Paris Saint-Germain in a delayed return leg on 18 April. The final in Gothenburg is on 16 May.

Road to Gothenburg

Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May)

1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona

2: Bayern vs Chelsea



Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1

Bayern celebrate putting the tie beyond Rosengård UEFA via Getty Images

Thursday 1 April

Rosengård 0-1 Bayern München (agg: 0-4)

Bayern eased past Rosengård to book their place in the semi-finals for a second time – previously reaching the final four in 2018/19. Lea Schüller opened the scoring in a lively first half, heading in from Linda Dallmann’s left-sided delivery inside 22 minutes.

Bayern gradually took charge, but in the 37th minute, Olivia Schough engineered Rosengård's best chance of the match. Clipping beyond Hanna Glas, and with only Laura Benkarth to beat, her final effort could only warm the hands of the Bayern custodian. Rosengård pushed for a goal in a tireless performance, but decent opportunities were few against the well-organised German side, who recorded their 26th consecutive win in all competitions to progress.

Wolfsburg's Katarzyna Kiedrzynek is beaten by Pernille Harder's penalty AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday 31 March

Wolfsburg 0-3 Chelsea (agg: 1-5) (played in Budapest)

Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder had both scored for Chelsea in the first leg at Szusza Ferenc Stadion, and they returned there seven days on to eliminate the two-time champions. Wolfsburg began with high hopes of eliminating the Blues for the fourth time in as many attempts, but on 27 minutes Kerr was fouled in the box by Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, allowing Harder to convert from the spot and strike again against her old club.

Five minutes later, Kerr worked herself a fine chance and finished her 20th goal of the campaign. There was no way back for last season's runners-up and, late on, Fran Kirby sealed Wolfsburg's heaviest European aggregate defeat and their first elimination by any team other than Lyon since 2015.

Asisat Oshoala (right) celebrates her goal for Barcelona Getty Images

Manchester City 2-1 Barcelona (agg: 2-4)



The Spanish champions held off a concerted comeback effort in England to book their place in the semi-finals for the third season running. Trailing 3-0 after last week's quarter-final opener, City hopes of a famous fightback were raised when Janine Beckie found the net inside 20 minutes.

They pushed hard for another and the game opened up until Asisat Oshoala, earlier denied by a remarkable Lucy Bronze block, pretty much killed off City before the hour. Samantha Mewis at least converted a penalty to ensure they exited the competition on a high, and manager Gareth Taylor conceded: "We left everything out there; Barcelona were too strong."﻿

Sunday 18 April

Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain (first leg: 1-0)

Barcelona 3-0 Manchester City (played in Monza)

Mariona Caldentey celebrates with Asisat Oshoala Getty Images

The 2019 runners-up have one foot in the semi-finals after a convincing win in Italy. Lluís Cortés's team dominated possession from the off and, though the outstanding Ellie Roebuck initially kept them a bay, the pressure told ten minutes before the interval via a superb shot form Asisat Oshoala.

Mariona Caldentey's penalty doubled Barcelona's lead soon after the restart, and hopes of a City comeback were dented when Chloe Kelly's powerful spot kick was brilliantly saved by Sandra Paños. Substitute Jenni Hermoso added a late third to leave Barcelona firmly in the driving seat.



Chelsea 2-1 Wolfsburg (played in Budapest)

Pernille Harder after scoring Chelsea's second AFP via Getty Images

Pernille Harder scored against her old club but Dominique Janssen's penalty gave a mostly dominant Wolfsburg hope for the return. With the score at 0-0, Wolfsburg's Alex Popp and Ewa Pajor hit the woodwork and Chelsea's German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made several close-range saves.

However, on 55 minutes it was Chelsea who went ahead, Fran Kirby setting up Sam Kerr to finish from a tight angle. Harder struck in the 66th minute after the ball was worked right by Kirby and Kerr, but Wolfsburg soon had their away goal, the excellent Svenja Huth fouled by Magdalena Eriksson, inviting Janssen to make no mistake from the spot.

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon

Wendie Renard wheels away after scoring from the spot UEFA via Getty Images

Paris were left ruing missed chances after Wendie Renard's 86th-minute penalty gave holders Lyon what could prove a crucial lead against their French rivals. Nikita Parris had tested Christiane Endler early on but Paris responded well at the Parc des Princes, pressing their opponents and forcing Sarah Bouhaddi into a string of saves.

Lyon upped their tempo after the break and Endler again denied Parris as a far more even second half unfolded – but the goal still came out of the blue as Renard, who headed the semi-final winner against Paris last season, converted following a handball from Formiga, who still set records by playing in this tie at the age of 43.

Bayern München 3-0 Rosengård

Bayern celebrate their second against Rosengård UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern bore the weight of being the favourites well, taking an early lead through Linda Dallmann, her third in the competition this season. Sweden's Rosengård, aiming to reach the final in their home nation, rallied quickly but were kept at bay by Bayern's tight defence, and crisp, precise passes served to undo the guests as a fine finish from Klara Bühl made it 2-0 on 28 minutes.

Bayern kept up the pressure after the break, and were ultimately rewarded as Lineth Beerensteyn stabbed home the rebound from her own shot to make it 3-0, the win extending her side's run to 24 successive wins in all competitions.