Women's Champions League: meet the semi-finalists
Sunday 25 April 2021
There will be a new name on the trophy this year, with Paris, Barcelona, Bayern and Chelsea all chasing their first titles.
The UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final ties will conclude on Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain, after ending Lyon's five-year reign in the last eight, take a 1-1 draw to Barcelona, while Bayern München lead 2-1 ahead of their meeting with Chelsea in England.
We profile the contenders for glory in Gothenburg on 16 May, all four aiming to lift the trophy for the first time.
Semi-final ties
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Bayern München vs Chelsea
Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg):
Bayern/Chelsea vs Paris/Barcelona
Tie-by-tie guide:
Barcelona vs Paris (first leg: 1-1)
Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg
Round of 16: Fortuna Hjørring 9-0agg
Quarter-finals: Manchester City 5-2agg
Season top scorer: Jenni Hermoso (6)
Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)
2019/20: semi-finals
Semi-final record: W1 L2
- Were the first finalists from Spain in 2019.
- Caroline Graham Hansen and Alexia Putellas both brought up 50 European appearances in the first leg.
Round of 32: Górnik Łęczna 8-1agg
Round of 16: Sparta Praha 5-3agg
Quarter-final: Lyon 2-2agg (won on away goals)
Season top scorer: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (3)
Previous best: runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)
2019/20: semi-finals
Semi-final record: W2 L2
- Paris became the first team to knock Lyon out of Europe since themselves in the 2014/15 round of 16.
- Won 5-1 on aggregate against Barcelona in the 2017 semi-finals and also 1-0 in the last eight a year earlier.
Chelsea vs Bayern (first leg: 1-2)
Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg
Round of 16: Atlético 3-0agg
Quarter-finals: Wolfsburg 5-1agg
Season top scorer: Fran Kirby (4)
Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)
2019/20: did not enter
Semi-final record: W0 L2
- Hoping to be only the second English finalists after London rivals Arsenal took the title in 2007.
- Edged Bayern on away goals in the 2017/18 round of 32.
Round of 32: Ajax 6-1agg
Round of 16: BIIK-Kazygurt 9-1agg
Quarter-finals: Rosengård 4-0agg
Season top scorers: Sydney Lohmann (4)
Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)
2019/20: quarter-finals
Semi-final record: W0 L1
- The only German entrants not to win the title in their debut campaign, they are aiming to make the final at their seventh attempt.
- Will face Melanie Leupolz, who left in the summer for Chelsea after six years with Bayern.