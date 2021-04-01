Women's Champions League: meet the semi-finalists
Thursday 1 April 2021
We profile the contenders after three of the four semi-finalists were set for 24/25 April and 1/2 May.
Three of the four UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finalists are now set for 24/25 April and 1/2 May: Barcelona, and the opponents in the first confirmed tie, Chelsea and Bayern München.
We profile the contenders for glory in Gothenburg on 16 May, with Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain facing off on 18 April, the holders leading 1-0 from their away leg as they seek a 2019 final rematch with Barcelona.
Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May):
1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona
2: Bayern München vs Chelsea
Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg):
Paris/Lyon/Barcelona vs Bayern/Chelsea
Tie-by-tie guide:
Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona
Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg
Round of 16: Fortuna Hjørring 9-0agg
Quarter-finals: Manchester City 5-2agg
Season top scorer: Jenni Hermoso (5)
Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)
2019/20: semi-finals
Semi-final record: W1 L2
- Were the first finalists from Spain in 2019.
- Lost to Lyon 4-1 in that 2019 final in Budapest and also 3-1 on aggregate in the last eight a year earlier. Lost 5-1 on aggregate to Paris in their first semi-final in 2017 and also 1-0 in the last eight a year earlier.
Bayern vs Chelsea
Round of 32: Ajax 6-1agg
Round of 16: BIIK-Kazygurt 9-1agg
Quarter-finals: Rosengård 4-0agg
Season top scorers: Lineth Beerensteyn/Linda Dallmann/Sydney Lohmann/Lea Schüller 3
Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)
2019/20: quarter-finals
Semi-final record: W0 L1
- The only German entrants not to win the title in their debut campaign, they are aiming to make the final at their seventh attempt.
- Will face Melanie Leupolz, who left in the summer for Chelsea after six years with Bayern.
Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg
Round of 16: Atlético 3-0agg
Quarter-finals: Wolfsburg 5-1agg
Season top scorer: Fran Kirby (4)
Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)
2019/20: did not enter
Semi-final record: W0 L2
- Hoping to be only the second English finalists after London rivals Arsenal took the title in 2007.
- Edged Bayern on away goals in the 2017/18 round of 32.