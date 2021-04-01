Women's Champions League: meet the semi-finalists

Three of the four UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finalists are now set for 24/25 April and 1/2 May: Barcelona, and the opponents in the first confirmed tie, Chelsea and Bayern München.

We profile the contenders for glory in Gothenburg on 16 May, with Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain facing off on 18 April, the holders leading 1-0 from their away leg as they seek a 2019 final rematch with Barcelona.

Semi-final draw (24/25 April & 1/2 May):

1: Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona

2: Bayern München vs Chelsea

Final (16 May: Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg):

Paris/Lyon/Barcelona vs Bayern/Chelsea

Tie-by-tie guide:

Paris/Lyon vs Barcelona

Barcelona

UEFA via Getty Images

Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg

Round of 16: Fortuna Hjørring 9-0agg

Quarter-finals: Manchester City 5-2agg

Season top scorer: Jenni Hermoso (5)

Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)

2019/20: semi-finals

Semi-final record: W1 L2

Were the first finalists from Spain in 2019.

Lost to Lyon 4-1 in that 2019 final in Budapest and also 3-1 on aggregate in the last eight a year earlier. Lost 5-1 on aggregate to Paris in their first semi-final in 2017 and also 1-0 in the last eight a year earlier.

Bayern vs Chelsea

Bayern München

UEFA via Getty Images

Round of 32: Ajax 6-1agg

Round of 16: BIIK-Kazygurt 9-1agg

Quarter-finals: Rosengård 4-0agg

Season top scorers: Lineth Beerensteyn/Linda Dallmann/Sydney Lohmann/Lea Schüller 3

Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)

2019/20: quarter-finals

Semi-final record: W0 L1

The only German entrants not to win the title in their debut campaign, they are aiming to make the final at their seventh attempt.

Will face Melanie Leupolz, who left in the summer for Chelsea after six years with Bayern.

Chelsea

AFP via Getty Images

Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg

Round of 16: Atlético 3-0agg

Quarter-finals: Wolfsburg 5-1agg

Season top scorer: Fran Kirby (4)

Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)

2019/20: did not enter

Semi-final record: W0 L2

