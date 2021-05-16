Women's Champions League final Player of the Match: Aitana Bonmati

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati has been chosen as Player of the Match after her team defeated Chelsea in the UEFA Women's Champions League final.



Bonmati has had the season of her life, as have Barcelona as a club, and that was capped with their stunning 4-0 win in Gothenburg to claim her first European trophy. All of Barcelona's front five players were sensational, but Bonmati was unplayable and her goal, after she ploughed her way through the Chelsea defence, capped her and her team's display.

UEFA Technical Observer Nina Patalon (Poland): "She created space, opened space with her passing, showed very good movement between the lines to attack, was always positioned perfectly to take the ball including defensively, and scored a goal."

Bonmati reaction

Aitana Bonmati: “I’m lost for words. I don’t know how I feel but I know I’m very proud of this team because we deserve it. We’ve been working very hard since the final in Budapest and we set ourselves a challenge, which was to get to another final and win it. And that’s what we did."

Previous final players of the match

2020: Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

2019: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

2018: Amandine Henry (Lyon)

2017: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)

