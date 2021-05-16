UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Barcelona triumph: 2020/21 Women's Champions League at a glance

Sunday 16 May 2021

Barcelona are champions for the first time after the end of Lyon's five-year reign: 2020/21 at a glance.

Barcelona are champions for the first time UEFA via Getty Images
  • Barcelona beat Chelsea 4-0 to win first title
  • Barcelona become 8th different champions in 20th season
  • First winners from Spain, joining England, France, Germany, Sweden
  • Chelsea were appearing in first final
  • Lyon's five-year reign ended in quarter-finals
  • Results round by round

Final

2021 final highlights: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona

Sunday 16 May:
Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)

Beaten semi-finalists: Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain

Beaten quarter-finalists: Lyon (holders), Manchester City, Rosengård, Wolfsburg

Top scorers

Jenni Hermoso finished joint-top scorer with Fran KirbyGetty Images

6 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)
6 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
5 Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
5 Sam Mewis (Manchester City)

Records

  • Barcelona are the first Spanish winners, joining clubs from England, France, Germany and Sweden.
  • Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria is the first African player to win the competition.
  • Ji So-yun of Chelsea was the first South Korean to play in a final.
  • Lyon's five-year reign as champions was ended by Paris in the quarter-finals; that halted OL's competition-record unbeaten run at 31 matches, stretching back to their 2016/17 semi-final second leg.
  • Lyon became the first team past 400 competition goals (they have 405, with the next best Arsenal's 242).
  • Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík, SFK 2000 Sarajevo all made record 18th appearances (out of a possible 20). Brøndby and Sarajevo have appeared in 18 editions in a row.
  • Wendie Renard increased her record number of appearances to 93; her total of 71 wins is 17 more than Frankfurt, the club second in the ranking to Lyon.

Roll of honour

UEFA Women's Champions League
2020/21: Chelsea (ENG) 0-4 Barcelona (ESP): Gothenburg
2019/20: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-3 Lyon (FRA): San Sebastián
2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP): Budapest
2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA): Kyiv
2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Cardiff
2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA): Reggio Emilia
2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Berlin
2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER): Lisbon
2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA): London
2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Munich
2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER): London
2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER): Getafe
UEFA Women's Cup
2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)
2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2006/07: Umeå (SWE)  0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)
2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Frankfurt

  • Most wins
Watch Barcelona lift the trophy

By club 
Lyon (FRA) 7
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4
Turbine Potsdam (GER), Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 2
Arsenal (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Duisburg (GER) 1

By country
Germany 9
France 7
Sweden 2
England, Spain 1

  • Most final appearances

By club
Lyon (FRA) 9
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6
Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 5
Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4
Barcelona (ESP), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2
Arsenal (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Djurgården (SWE), Duisburg (GER), Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Tyresö (SWE), Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1

By country
Germany 16
France 11
Sweden 7
England, Spain 2
Denmark, Russia 1

(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 17 May 2021