Barcelona triumph: 2020/21 Women's Champions League at a glance
Sunday 16 May 2021
Barcelona are champions for the first time after the end of Lyon's five-year reign: 2020/21 at a glance.
- Barcelona beat Chelsea 4-0 to win first title
- Barcelona become 8th different champions in 20th season
- First winners from Spain, joining England, France, Germany, Sweden
- Chelsea were appearing in first final
- Lyon's five-year reign ended in quarter-finals
- Results round by round
Final
Sunday 16 May:
Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)
Beaten semi-finalists: Bayern München, Paris Saint-Germain
Beaten quarter-finalists: Lyon (holders), Manchester City, Rosengård, Wolfsburg
Top scorers
6 Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)
6 Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
5 Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
5 Sam Mewis (Manchester City)
Records
- Barcelona are the first Spanish winners, joining clubs from England, France, Germany and Sweden.
- Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria is the first African player to win the competition.
- Ji So-yun of Chelsea was the first South Korean to play in a final.
- Lyon's five-year reign as champions was ended by Paris in the quarter-finals; that halted OL's competition-record unbeaten run at 31 matches, stretching back to their 2016/17 semi-final second leg.
- Lyon became the first team past 400 competition goals (they have 405, with the next best Arsenal's 242).
- Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík, SFK 2000 Sarajevo all made record 18th appearances (out of a possible 20). Brøndby and Sarajevo have appeared in 18 editions in a row.
- Wendie Renard increased her record number of appearances to 93; her total of 71 wins is 17 more than Frankfurt, the club second in the ranking to Lyon.
Roll of honour
UEFA Women's Champions League
2020/21: Chelsea (ENG) 0-4 Barcelona (ESP): Gothenburg
2019/20: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-3 Lyon (FRA): San Sebastián
2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP): Budapest
2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA): Kyiv
2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Cardiff
2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA): Reggio Emilia
2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Berlin
2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER): Lisbon
2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA): London
2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Munich
2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER): London
2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER): Getafe
UEFA Women's Cup
2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)
2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)
2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Frankfurt
- Most wins
By club
Lyon (FRA) 7
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4
Turbine Potsdam (GER), Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 2
Arsenal (ENG), Barcelona (ESP), Duisburg (GER) 1
By country
Germany 9
France 7
Sweden 2
England, Spain 1
- Most final appearances
By club
Lyon (FRA) 9
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6
Umeå (SWE), Wolfsburg (GER) 5
Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4
Barcelona (ESP), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2
Arsenal (ENG), Chelsea (ENG), Djurgården (SWE), Duisburg (GER), Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Tyresö (SWE), Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1
By country
Germany 16
France 11
Sweden 7
England, Spain 2
Denmark, Russia 1
(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)