Glas strike named Women's Champions League best goal: watch the top five

Wednesday 19 May 2021

The UEFA technical observers' top five goals of the season is headed by a long-range effort by Hanna Glas for Bayern against Chelsea.

UWCL 2020-21 Top 5 Goals

The UEFA technical observers have chosen the top five goals of the UEFA Women's Champions League from the quarter-finals onwards, with a long-range effort from Hanna Glas for Bayern München against Chelsea in the first leg of the semis on top, just ahead of her team-mate Sarah Zadrazil's spectacular effort in the return.

1 Hanna Glas (Bayern München vs Chelsea) semi-final first leg

2 Sarah Zadrazil (Chelsea vs Bayern München) – semi-final second leg

3 Lieke Martens (Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain) – semi-final second leg

4 Grace Geyoro (Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain) – quarter-final second leg

5 Aitana Bonmati (Chelsea vs Barcelona) – final

UEFA technical observers
Corinne Diacre, Brent Hills, Jarmo Matikainen, Anna Signeul, Monika Staab, Jorge Vilda

