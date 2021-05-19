Glas strike named Women's Champions League best goal: watch the top five
Wednesday 19 May 2021
The UEFA technical observers' top five goals of the season is headed by a long-range effort by Hanna Glas for Bayern against Chelsea.
The UEFA technical observers have chosen the top five goals of the UEFA Women's Champions League from the quarter-finals onwards, with a long-range effort from Hanna Glas for Bayern München against Chelsea in the first leg of the semis on top, just ahead of her team-mate Sarah Zadrazil's spectacular effort in the return.
1 Hanna Glas (Bayern München vs Chelsea) – semi-final first leg
2 Sarah Zadrazil (Chelsea vs Bayern München) – semi-final second leg
3 Lieke Martens (Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain) – semi-final second leg
4 Grace Geyoro (Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain) – quarter-final second leg
5 Aitana Bonmati (Chelsea vs Barcelona) – final
UEFA technical observers
Corinne Diacre, Brent Hills, Jarmo Matikainen, Anna Signeul, Monika Staab, Jorge Vilda