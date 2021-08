Women's Champions League positional awards: why they were nominated

There are three players vying for each of the four positional awards for the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season – UEFA.com pores over the stats that sealed their places on the shortlists.

Goalkeepers

Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea)

Appearances: 8

Minutes: 720

Clean sheets: 3

Goals conceded: 9

Christiane Endler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 540

Clean sheets: 2

Goals conceded: 5

Sandra Paños (Barcelona)

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 450

Clean sheets: 3

Goals conceded: 5

Defenders

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 466

Clean sheets: 3

Goals conceded: 6

Goals scored: 0

Assists: 0

Mapi Léon (Barcelona)

Appearances: 9

Minutes: 724

Clean sheets: 4

Goals conceded: 6

Goals scored: 0

Assists: 1

Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 524

Clean sheets: 1

Goals conceded: 6

Goals scored: 2

Assists: 0

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Appearances: 9

Minutes: 690

Goals: 3

Assists: 2

Ji So-yun (Chelsea)

Appearances: 8

Minutes: 553

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Appearances: 9

Minutes: 706

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Forwards

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Appearances: 9

Minutes: 623

Goals: 3

Assists: 5

Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 512

Goals: 6

Assists: 0

Lieke Martens (Barcelona)

Appearances: 8

Minutes: 536

Goals: 5

Assists: 1

Stats are for 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign only.

