Women's Champions League group stage draw live on Monday: full guide

The draw for the new UEFA Women's Champions League group stage will be streamed live from Nyon at 13:00 CET on Monday 13 September.

In all, 16 teams will compete in the competition's first group stage to be played with home and away games:

Holders: Barcelona (ESP)

Champions of the three highest-ranked associations: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG)*

Round 2 winners: Arsenal (ENG), Benfica (POR), Breidablik (ISL), Häcken (SWE), ﻿Hoffenheim (GER), WFC Kharkiv (UKR), HB Køge (DEN), Juventus (ITA), ﻿Lyon (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP), Servette (SUI), Wolfsburg (GER)

*The four direct places in the group stage go to the holders and the domestic champions of the three associations ranked highest in the access list. As the holders (Barcelona) are also the domestic champion of one of the top-three associations (Spain), the group is completed with the champions of the association ranked fourth in the access list (England).

Lyon's five-year reign as champions was ended last season; they have a record seven titles overall.

Along with Lyon and holders Barcelona, Wolfsburg have won this competition twice and Arsenal claimed the title in 2006/07.

HB Køge, Hoffenheim and Madrid are playing in Europe for the first time this season.

Benfica, Juventus, Kharkiv and Servette have never previously made the last 16 under any format. Benfica are the first Portuguese team to do so.

Breidablik (the first club from Iceland to reach a major UEFA club home-and-away group stage) and Häcken (previously known as Göteborg) are past quarter-finalists.

Juventus have an additional motivation to reach this season's final, with the May showpiece to be held in their men's stadium.

Top five goals of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League

How the draw works

For the purpose of the draw, the 16 clubs involved in the group stage are seeded into four pots of four.

Pot 1 consists of the holders and the three domestic champions of the associations ranked highest in the access list (i.e. Barcelona, Paris, Bayern and Chelsea). The remaining pots are composed in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

Four groups of four teams will be formed, each group consisting of one team from each seeding pot. Clubs from the same association cannot be drawn into the same group.

POT 1

Barcelona (ESP) – title holders

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – French champions

Bayern München (GER) – German champions

Chelsea (ENG) – English champions

POT 2

Lyon (FRA) – coefficient 124.400

Wolfsburg (GER) – 97.100

Arsenal (ENG) – 27.700

Breidablik (ISL) – 17.000

POT 3

Häcken (SWE) – 16.100

Juventus (ITA) – 15.200

Hoffenheim (GER) – 15.100

Real Madrid (ESP) – 12.800

POT 4

WFC Kharkiv (UKR) – 9.100

Servette FCCF (SUI) – 7.600

HB Køge (DEN) – 6.900

Benfica (POR) – 5.600

Further restrictions:

In the case of associations with two representatives, these clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between the Tuesday and Wednesday or the Wednesday and Thursday of each matchweek. In the case of associations with three representatives, only two clubs will be paired. The pairings are: Barcelona & Real Madrid; Paris & Lyon; Bayern & Wolfsburg; Chelsea & Arsenal.

Clubs from countries with severe winter conditions (Sweden, Iceland) will be assigned a position in their group which allows them to play away on Matchday 6.

All games will kick off at 18:30/18:45 CET or 20:45/21:00 CET.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.



Road to the final

Listen to the new Women’s Champions League anthem

Group stage

Matchday 1: 5/6 October

Matchday 2: 13/14 October

Matchday 3: 9/10 November

Matchday 4: 17/18 November

Matchday 5: 8/9 December

Matchday 6: 15/16 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

20 December

Quarter-finals

First leg: 22/23 March

Second leg: 30/31 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 23/24 April

Second leg: 30 April/1 May

Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)

Date tbc