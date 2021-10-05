Women's Champions League round-up: Lyon, Barcelona in the goals

The first day of action in the new UEFA Women's Champions League brought impressive performances from established forces Lyon and Barcelona while newer names Hoffenheim and Benfica showed their worth.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from Tuesday's games in Groups C and D.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights.

Group C

The holders served notice of their ambitions in a dominant display against the 2007 winners, establishing a comfortable lead through close-range first-half strikes by Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas. Asisat Oshoala and Lieke Martens produced clinical finishes either side of Frida Maanum's reply after the break, through Manuela Zinsberger saved a last-gasp penalty from Alexia, who received her UEFA Women's Player of the Year trophy on the pitch before the game.

Highlights: Barcelona 4-1 Arsenal

In the meeting of two teams in their debut European campaigns, Hoffenheim delivered a stylish display against the Danish champions. Katharina Naschenweng’s stunning strike on 18 minutes put the home side ahead, before Nicole Billa got a second just past the interval. Luana Bühler conjured a superb opportunist long-range lob for the third and a Tine De Caigny double secured the result.

14 October: HB Køge vs Barcelona (18:45 CET), Arsenal vs Hoffenheim (21:00 CET)

Highlights: Häcken 0-3 Lyon

Group D

Seven-time winners Lyon eased past Häcken. Melvine Malard struck the first-ever group stage goal after only ten minutes, with Catarina Macario doubling the lead soon after half-time. The Swedish champions' misery was compounded when Stine Larsen headed a Selma Bacha corner into her own net, and to cap a perfect night for Lyon, all-time competition top scorer Ada Hegerberg was introduced from the bench for the first time since suffering serious injury in January 2020.

The first Portuguese side ever to make the last 16 of this competition in any format, Benfica gave a resolute defensive display to hold last season's semi-finalists. Bayern had 15 attempts at goal but Benfica keeper Letícia proved unbeatable, thwarting Lea Schüller on several occasions while Bayern’s leading scorer thundered an acrobatic volley into the bar in the closing stages. Two low drives from Cloé Lacasse were as close as Benfica came to a shock win.

14 October: Bayern München vs Häcken (18:45 CET), Lyon vs Benfica (21:00 CET)