Women's Champions League: Who needs what to qualify?

The UEFA Women's Champions League group stage is coming to its conclusion on Wednesday and Thursday with three quarter-final places still to be decided: we explain how teams can join the clubs already through.

As it stands Through to quarter-finals: Barcelona*, Bayern München, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain*, Real Madrid

*Group winners Can reach quarter-finals on Matchday 6: Arsenal, Chelsea, Hoffenheim, Juventus, Wolfsburg Cannot finish in top two: Benfica, Breidablik, Häcken, HB Køge, Servette, WFC Kharkiv

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

THURSDAY 9 DECEMBER

Group C

Hoffenheim (6) vs Arsenal (9), Barcelona (15) vs HB Køge (0)

Barcelona are through to the quarter-finals as group winners.

Arsenal will go through if they avoid defeat by five goals or more.

Hoffenheim must win by five goals or more to overtake Arsenal on head-to-head goals scored.

HB Køge are unable to finish in the top two.

Group D

Lyon (12) vs Häcken (3), Bayern München (10) vs Benfica (4)

Lyon are through to the quarter-finals. They will win the group if they beat Häcken or if Bayern fail top win. If Bayern win and Lyon draw, they will be split for first place on overall goal difference.

Bayern are through to the quarter-finals. They will win the group if they beat Benfica and Lyon lose.

Benfica and Häcken ﻿are unable to finish in the top two.

THURSDAY 16 DECEMBER

Group A

Wolfsburg (8) vs Chelsea (11), Juventus (8) vs Servette (0)

Chelsea will go through and be confirmed in first place if they avoid defeat. They finish second if they lose and Juventus do not win. If Chelsea lose and Juventus win, the final ranking of the three teams would depend on the outcome of the Wolfsburg-Chelsea match.

Juventus will go through if they win, or if they draw and Wolfsburg do not win, or regardless if Wolfsburg lose.

Wolfsburg will go through if they win and Juventus do not win, or if Wolfsburg draw and Juventus lose. If Wolfsburg and Juventus win, the final ranking of the three teams would depend on the outcome of the Wolfsburg-Chelsea match.

Servette are unable to finish in the top two.

Group B

Paris Saint-Germain (15) vs Breidablik (1), Real Madrid (9) vs WFC Kharkiv (4)

Paris are through as group winners.

Madrid are through as group runners-up.

Kharkiv and Breidablik are unable to finish in the top two.

Last updated: 9 December