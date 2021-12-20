Women's Champions League quarter-final draw: Madrid-Barcelona, Juventus-Lyon, Bayern-Paris, Arsenal-Wolfsburg

Holders Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals after the UEFA Women's Champons League draw set the road to May's decider in Turin.

Also in March's ties, seven-time champions Lyon meet final hosts Juventus, Arsenal take on fellow former champions Wolfsburg and last season's two beaten semi-finalists are paired in Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain. The semi-final draw has also been made, with a potential tie between Lyon and Paris among the possibilities.

Draw in full Quarter-finals 22 & 30 March

Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

23 & 31 March

Juventus vs Lyon

Arsenal vs Wolfsburg

Semi-finals (23/24 April & 30 April/1 May) 1: Real Madrid / Barcelona vs Arsenal / Wolfsburg

2: Juventus / Lyon vs Bayern München / Paris Saint-Germain Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin) Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2

The eight teams emerged after qualifying from the competition's first-ever home-and-away group stage, played between October and December, with last season's runners-up Chelsea among the clubs missing out.

The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.