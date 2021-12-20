Women's Champions League quarter-final draw: Madrid-Barcelona, Juventus-Lyon, Bayern-Paris, Arsenal-Wolfsburg
Monday 20 December 2021
Holders Barcelona meet Real Madrid, Juventus face Lyon, Bayern take on Paris and Arsenal play Wolfsburg in March.
Holders Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals after the UEFA Women's Champons League draw set the road to May's decider in Turin.
Also in March's ties, seven-time champions Lyon meet final hosts Juventus, Arsenal take on fellow former champions Wolfsburg and last season's two beaten semi-finalists are paired in Bayern München and Paris Saint-Germain. The semi-final draw has also been made, with a potential tie between Lyon and Paris among the possibilities.
Draw in full
Quarter-finals
22 & 30 March
Bayern München vs Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
23 & 31 March
Juventus vs Lyon
Arsenal vs Wolfsburg
Semi-finals (23/24 April & 30 April/1 May)
1: Real Madrid / Barcelona vs Arsenal / Wolfsburg
2: Juventus / Lyon vs Bayern München / Paris Saint-Germain
Final (Juventus Stadium, Turin)
Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
The eight teams emerged after qualifying from the competition's first-ever home-and-away group stage, played between October and December, with last season's runners-up Chelsea among the clubs missing out.
The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes in the quarter-finals or semi-finals will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.
Where to watch
Just as in the group stage, all games will be streamed live and for free on DAZN//YouTube. You can also watch the DAZN streams in our MatchCentres.