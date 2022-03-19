Juventus vs Lyon Women's Champions League facts

Juventus, through to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals for the first time, face the might of seven-time winners Lyon.

• Joe Montemurro's side – who have made it this far having begun this season's tournament in round 1 – finished second behind Wolfsburg in Group A despite winning just one of their three matches in Turin in the section.

• They will aim to inflict a second successive quarter-final exit on Lyon, whose five-year reign as holders of this competition was ended at this stage last term by domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 a, 1-2 h).

• Les Lyonnaises boast an enviable record in the quarter-finals having progressed in each of their first 11 ties before last season's away-goals elimination.

• One of Lyon's rare defeats in a quarter-final match came on Italian soil, a 1-0 second-leg loss at Torres in 2009/10, though the French club progressed 3-1 on aggregate.

• Sonia Bompastor's outfit were one of three sides to win five or more matches in this season's group stage, their only setback a 1-0 loss at Bayern München on Matchday 4.

Ones to watch: Juventus

Agnese Bonfantini

• The 22-year-old scored Juve's final goal of their group campaign, as a late substitute in the 4-0 home success against Servette on 16 December.

• The Italian international also struck twice after coming off the bench in the 6-1 Coppa Italia defeat of Milan on 12 March.

• The forward struck on her Bianconere debut, as a second-half replacement in the 12-0 defeat of Kamenica Sasa in UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round 1 on 18 August.

• Bonfantini was part of the Roma side that clinched the club's first major honour, lifting last season's Coppa Italia following a shoot-out victory against Milan.

Valentina Cernoia

• The 30-year-old, who made her 100th Juventus appearance in the 1-1 home draw with Roma in Serie A on 5 March, extended her contract until 2024 six days later.

• The midfielder scored Juve's final goal in a 3-0 Matchday 1 win at Servette on 6 October – her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal since 5 October 2016.

• Cernoia joined the Bianconere ahead of their debut campaign in 2017/18, having won two league titles and three Coppa Italias in nine seasons with Brescia.

• Featured in all but one of Italy's ten qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2022, scoring twice in the 5-0 win against Malta.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

• The goalkeeper, who turned 30 on 17 March, was born in Lyon and was part of her home-town club's victorious UEFA Women's Champions League squad in 2017/18.

• Peyraud-Magnin was a product of the Lyon youth set-up and had spells with fellow top-flight sides Issy, St-Étienne and Marseille before returning to Les Fenottes in 2017.

• The only Bianconere player to feature in every minute in Group A, Peyraud-Magnin kept four clean sheets in the group stage – no keeper managed more.

• The French international joined Juventus from Atlético de Madrid in July 2021, having previously played for Juve coach Joe Montemurro at Arsenal from 2018 to 2020.

Ones to watch: Lyon

Sarah Bouhaddi

• The 35-year-old could be set for a return to UEFA Women's Champions League action after Christiane Endler was ruled out for two months by a knee injury suffered in late February.

• The goalkeeper has featured in nine finals in this competition, a competition record she shares with OL team-mate Wendie Renard, winning seven.

• Bouhaddi spent the 2021 season on loan at National Women's Soccer League side OL Reign who lost 2-1 to eventual champions Washington Spirit in the play-off semi-finals.

• The former France No1 called time on her international career in 2020 having made 149 appearances.

Ada Hegerberg

• The 26-year-old struck three goals across Lyon's final two group stage fixtures, earning her the Player of the Match award in both games.

• The striker, who has registered more UEFA Women's Champions League goals than any other player (56), has scored just once in her last seven quarter-final appearances.

• The former Norwegian international has struck 15 goals in her last eight UEFA Women's Champions League starts however, including a hat-trick in the 2019 final.

• Hegerberg added yet another domestic hat-trick last month, scoring three in a 8-0 league win against Soyaux on 11 February.

Melvine Malard

• The 21-year-old scored her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal in OL's 3-2 away victory against Juventus in Turin in the round of 32 first leg on 9 December 2020.

• Malard got another in Lyon's 3-0 second-leg success against the Bianconere a week later.

• The forward struck twice in this season's group stage and provided three assists – no Lyon player was directly involved in more goals with Catarina Macario also on five.

• Malard scored the first goal of the inaugural group stage, ten minutes in the 3-0 Matchday 1 win against Häcken on 5 October.

Key stats

• Juventus have kept seven clean sheets in their ten UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season, losing only one of those ten games (W7 D2).

• Lyon have won seven of their eight matches against Italian opposition in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

• Lyon beat Juventus away (3-2) and home (3-0) in the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32, the club's only previous European meetings.

• Lyon have lost only two of their last 40 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W35 D3).

• The French club are unbeaten in their last eight away quarter-final games (W6 D2).

• Lyon have only failed to score in one of their last 32 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.