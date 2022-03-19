UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Juventus vs Lyon Women's Champions League facts

Saturday 19 March 2022

Juventus, in their first quarter-final, welcome record seven-time champions Lyon to Turin.

Ada Hegerberg returned from long-term injury to help Lyon top their group
Ada Hegerberg returned from long-term injury to help Lyon top their group Getty Images

Juventus, through to the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals for the first time, face the might of seven-time winners Lyon.

• Joe Montemurro's side – who have made it this far having begun this season's tournament in round 1 – finished second behind Wolfsburg in Group A despite winning just one of their three matches in Turin in the section.

• They will aim to inflict a second successive quarter-final exit on Lyon, whose five-year reign as holders of this competition was ended at this stage last term by domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain (1-0 a, 1-2 h).

• Les Lyonnaises boast an enviable record in the quarter-finals having progressed in each of their first 11 ties before last season's away-goals elimination.

• One of Lyon's rare defeats in a quarter-final match came on Italian soil, a 1-0 second-leg loss at Torres in 2009/10, though the French club progressed 3-1 on aggregate.

• Sonia Bompastor's outfit were one of three sides to win five or more matches in this season's group stage, their only setback a 1-0 loss at Bayern München on Matchday 4.

Follow the action and watch a live stream in our MatchCentre

Ones to watch: Juventus

Agnese Bonfantini
• The 22-year-old scored Juve's final goal of their group campaign, as a late substitute in the 4-0 home success against Servette on 16 December.

• The Italian international also struck twice after coming off the bench in the 6-1 Coppa Italia defeat of Milan on 12 March.

• The forward struck on her Bianconere debut, as a second-half replacement in the 12-0 defeat of Kamenica Sasa in UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round 1 on 18 August.

• Bonfantini was part of the Roma side that clinched the club's first major honour, lifting last season's Coppa Italia following a shoot-out victory against Milan.

Valentina Cernoia
• The 30-year-old, who made her 100th Juventus appearance in the 1-1 home draw with Roma in Serie A on 5 March, extended her contract until 2024 six days later.

• The midfielder scored Juve's final goal in a 3-0 Matchday 1 win at Servette on 6 October – her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal since 5 October 2016.

• Cernoia joined the Bianconere ahead of their debut campaign in 2017/18, having won two league titles and three Coppa Italias in nine seasons with Brescia.

• Featured in all but one of Italy's ten qualifiers for UEFA Women's EURO 2022, scoring twice in the 5-0 win against Malta.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
• The goalkeeper, who turned 30 on 17 March, was born in Lyon and was part of her home-town club's victorious UEFA Women's Champions League squad in 2017/18.

• Peyraud-Magnin was a product of the Lyon youth set-up and had spells with fellow top-flight sides Issy, St-Étienne and Marseille before returning to Les Fenottes in 2017.

• The only Bianconere player to feature in every minute in Group A, Peyraud-Magnin kept four clean sheets in the group stage – no keeper managed more.

• The French international joined Juventus from Atlético de Madrid in July 2021, having previously played for Juve coach Joe Montemurro at Arsenal from 2018 to 2020.

Ones to watch: Lyon

Sarah Bouhaddi
• The 35-year-old could be set for a return to UEFA Women's Champions League action after Christiane Endler was ruled out for two months by a knee injury suffered in late February.

• The goalkeeper has featured in nine finals in this competition, a competition record she shares with OL team-mate Wendie Renard, winning seven.

• Bouhaddi spent the 2021 season on loan at National Women's Soccer League side OL Reign who lost 2-1 to eventual champions Washington Spirit in the play-off semi-finals.

• The former France No1 called time on her international career in 2020 having made 149 appearances.

Ada Hegerberg
• The 26-year-old struck three goals across Lyon's final two group stage fixtures, earning her the Player of the Match award in both games.

• The striker, who has registered more UEFA Women's Champions League goals than any other player (56), has scored just once in her last seven quarter-final appearances.

• The former Norwegian international has struck 15 goals in her last eight UEFA Women's Champions League starts however, including a hat-trick in the 2019 final.

• Hegerberg added yet another domestic hat-trick last month, scoring three in a 8-0 league win against Soyaux on 11 February.

Melvine Malard
• The 21-year-old scored her first UEFA Women's Champions League goal in OL's 3-2 away victory against Juventus in Turin in the round of 32 first leg on 9 December 2020.

• Malard got another in Lyon's 3-0 second-leg success against the Bianconere a week later.

• The forward struck twice in this season's group stage and provided three assists – no Lyon player was directly involved in more goals with Catarina Macario also on five.

• Malard scored the first goal of the inaugural group stage, ten minutes in the 3-0 Matchday 1 win against Häcken on 5 October.

Key stats

• Juventus have kept seven clean sheets in their ten UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season, losing only one of those ten games (W7 D2).

• Lyon have won seven of their eight matches against Italian opposition in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

• Lyon beat Juventus away (3-2) and home (3-0) in the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32, the club's only previous European meetings.

• Lyon have lost only two of their last 40 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W35 D3).

• The French club are unbeaten in their last eight away quarter-final games (W6 D2).

• Lyon have only failed to score in one of their last 32 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 19 March 2022