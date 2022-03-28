Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern München Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain hold a 2-1 lead as they welcome Bayern München to Parc des Princes for their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

All-time Paris leading scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto struck twice in Munich to put the two-time finalists in control before a late Klara Bühl free-kick gave Bayern hope. It was the first goal conceded in Europe this season by Paris, who have scored 27 goals in their seven wins.

These teams met at Parc des Princes almost exactly five years ago at this stage, Paris winning 4-0 to turn round a 1-0 first-leg loss. With just a sole defeat this season for Paris, away to Lyon in November (four days after OL beat Bayern in the group stage at the same stadium), the depleted German champions (whose absentees Linda Dallmann, Jovana Damnjanović, Franziska Kett, Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Carina Wenninger and Sarah Zadrazil could also include Bühl due to injury) have it all to do against their French counterparts in front a of a likely club record crowd expected to top 20,000.

Highlights: Bayern 1-2 Paris

Form guide

Paris

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWDWW

Last match: Fleury 91 2-4 Paris, 26/03 (French Cup semi-finals)

Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, French Cup final

Bayern

Last six games: WLWWWW

Last match: Bayern 4-0 Essen, 27/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

No away goals rule The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

Possible line-ups

Katoto hails Paris's 'big-game' mentality

Paris: Votíková; Lawrence, De Almeida, Ilestedt, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Hamraoui, Diallo; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Misses semi-final first leg if booked: De Almeida

Bayern: Leitzig; Glas, Simon, Viggósdóttir, Gwinn; Magull, Kumagai; Beenensteyn, Lohmann, Rall; Schüller

Suspended: Asseyi

View from the camps

Didier Ollé-Nicolle, Paris coach: "I am making a real appeal to the people, I hope there will be more than 20,000 fans [at Parc des Princes]. It will be a real challenge to reach the semi-finals, we need our supporters so that we can experience a great moment, a great match. It will be a tight and tough second leg."

Lea Schüller, Bayern forward: "We had a great first half [in Munich] and a good match. When the last pass is played and the final whistle goes, we can beat PSG in Paris."

