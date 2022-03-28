Lyon vs Juventus Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Monday 28 March 2022
Article summary
Juventus lead seven-time champions Lyon 2-1 going into Thursday's second leg at OL Stadium.
Article top media content
Article body
Juventus are dreaming of reaching the 21 May final in their home stadium and hold a 2-1 lead over seven-time champions Lyon ahead of Thursday's second leg at OL Stadium.Follow the action and watch a live stream in our MatchCentre
Lyon looked odds on to be taking a UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final lead home when they led at Juventus Stadium through Catarina Macário, and it might have been more than 1-0 at half-time. But not long after the hour Ellie Carpenter was sent off, and Cristiana Girelli and Agnese Bonfantini scored to earn the latest dramatic Juve win in this competition.
Juventus had already triumphed at Wolfsburg and draw at Chelsea in the group stage to progress ahead of the English champions, last season's beaten finalists. Now, if Lyon want to progress to face Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern München, they cannot afford to fail to beat Juve, though unlike when they went out to Paris to end their five-year reign last season at this stage, Lyon at least cannot be eliminated on away goals.
Form guide
Lyon
Last six games (most recent result first): LWDWWW
Last match: Juventus 2-1 Lyon, 23/03 (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals first leg)
Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine
Juventus
Last six games: WWWWDL
Last match: Juventus 3-1 Inter, 27/03
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Possible line-ups
Lyon: Bouhaddi; Buchanan, Renard, Mbock Bathy; D Cascarino, Egurrola, Macario, Henry, Bacha; Hegerberg, Malard
Suspended: Carpenter
Misses semi-final first leg if booked: Egurrola
Juventus: Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Sembrant, Boattin; Rosucci, Pedersen, Gross; Hurtig, Girelli, Cernoia
Misses semi-final first leg if booked: Bonansea, Bonfantini, Rosucci
No away goals rule
The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.
View from the camps
Amandine Henry, Lyon midfielder: "I hope our supporters will come in droves. We are going to transcend ourselves to seek this qualification, for the club."
Joe Montemurro, Juventus coach: "Now we are going to Lyon to have fun because these are rare occasions, it is an adventure that we must enjoy. We have a small advantage and we will play our game."
Where to watch
Every game in this season's new-look UEFA Women's Champions League from the group stage onwards is broadcast live in most territories on streaming platform DAZN, together with YouTube. The YouTube stream will also be embedded in the UEFA.com MatchCentre and on UEFA.tv for all UEFA Women's Champions League games, with highlights to follow at midnight CET.