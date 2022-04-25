Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Women's Champions League facts

Paris Saint-Germain must overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit as they welcome Lyon, the most successful club in UEFA Women's Champions League history.

• Aiming to reach their tenth final, Lyon had to come from behind in the first leg on 24 April following Marie-Antoinette Katoto's early strike. Wendie Renard marked her historic 100th appearance in the competition with a 23rd-minute equaliser from the penalty spot before Catarina Macario's double (34, 50) gave the seven-time winners a two-goal cushion, only for Paulina Dudek to reduce the Paris deficit with a 58th-minute spot kick.

• This second leg is the tenth UEFA club competition match between the teams, level with the mark reached earlier this season by Wolfsburg and Chelsea. This is the sixth time, in the space of eight seasons, that the pair have faced off in this competition, equalling the record of Lyon and Wolfsburg.

• Last season Paris ended Lyon's five-year reign as holders thanks to a 2-1 comeback win at OL Stadium in the quarter-final second leg, progressing on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw. Grace Geyoro (25) and Renard's 61st-minute own goal cancelled out Macario's fourth-minute opener after Renard's late penalty had given Lyon a 1-0 first-leg win in Paris.

• These sides are meeting in Europe for the third season running, Renard's 67th-minute header having settled the one-off semi-final in Bilbao in 2019/20.

• A Lyon side coached by Gérard Prêcheur beat Paris 7-6 on penalties after a goalless draw in the 2016/17 final in Cardiff. Geyoro was one of two Paris players to miss in the shoot-out.

• Lyon have won five of their last seven European meetings with Paris, including an emphatic 8-0 aggregate success at this stage in 2015/16.

• Both of Paris's European wins against Lyon have come away from home, Fatmire Alushi scoring the decisive late goal at the Stade de Gerland in November 2014 to clinch a 2-1 aggregate round of 16 win after a 1-1 draw in Paris.

• Paris have lost three of their last four UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, the only win in that sequence a 5-1 aggregate victory against Barcelona in 2016/17.

• This season, Paris reached the last four for the third successive campaign with a 4-3 aggregate win against Bayern München, Ramona Bachmann's 112th-minute goal settling the tie in extra time.

• Lyon secured their 12th semi-final appearance in this competition – more than any other club – thanks to a second-leg comeback against Juventus on 31 March. After a 2-1 loss in Turin, Ada Hegerberg (33), Melvin Malard (35) and Catarina Macario (73) all struck as OL won 3-1 on home soil.

• Les Lyonnaises have won each of their last nine semi-final ties, eliminating Paris twice, since a 4-2 aggregate loss to FCR 2001 Duisburg in 2008/09.

Ones to watch: Paris

Sandy Baltimore

• The 22-year-old is the only Paris player to feature in all nine UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season.

• Baltimore has scored three goals and set up a further two in her last five outings in this competition.

• The versatile attacker opened the scoring in the 3-0 Coupe de France home win against Lyon on 29 January.

• The French international has scored eight goals this season, one short of her Paris best in 2020/21.

Paulina Dudek

• The 24-year-old converted Paris's second goal from the penalty spot in the first leg.

• The defender has scored more than once in UEFA Women's Champions League campaign for the first time, having also struck in the 5-0 Matchday 2 win against WFC Kharkiv.

• The Polish international has featured in all but one of Paris's UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season, missing the quarter-final first-leg win against Bayern on 22 March due to an ankle injury.

• Dudek captained her country to victory in the 2013 UEFA Women's European Under-17 Championship in Switzerland, Poland winning 1-0 in the final against a Sweden side containing Lyon's Emma Holmgren.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

• The 23-year-old opened the scoring with an instinctive finish in the first leg to make it two goals in as many appearances against Lyon.

• Katoto also hit the only goal as Paris beat Les Lyonnaises in the 2017/18 Coupe de France final.

• The French international has struck eight goals in her last eight outings for club and country.

• In February the academy graduate became Paris's all-time top scorer with her 132nd goal for the club.

Paris vs Lyon in Europe 2021/22 semi-finals first leg: Lyon 3-2 Paris 2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals) 2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao) 2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff) 2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0) 2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1) First named team home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Ones to watch: Lyon

Ada Hegerberg

• The 26-year-old provided her first UEFA Women's Champions League assist of the campaign when she set up Macario for Lyon's second goal in the first leg.

• The competition's all-time top scorer with 57 goals has struck four times in as many UEFA Women's Champions League appearances this season.

• Hegerberg scored twice in the 6-1 league victory against Paris on 14 November, her first goals since December 2019 following a long injury lay-off.

• The Norwegian international also hit two goals in Lyon's 7-0 first-leg victory against Paris in the 2015/16 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals, setting up an 8-0 aggregate victory.

Catarina Macario

• The 22-year-old extended her scoring run to four successive UEFA Women's Champions League matches with her double in the first-leg victory.

• The forward has hit four goals in her last five appearances against Paris, among that run the penalty opener in the 6-1 league victory against Paris on 14 November.

• Macario's first UEFA Women's Champions League goal came in that 2-1 home loss to Paris in last season's quarter-final second leg.

• The American international has found the net in each of her last eight appearances for club and country, a total of 11 goals.

Wendie Renard

• The 31-year-old marked her 100th UEFA Women's Champions League appearance – the first player to reach a century – with a penalty in the first leg.

• Renard also converted a penalty in the 1-0 win at Paris in last season's quarter-final first leg before putting through her own goal in the 2-1 return defeat that eliminated Lyon on away goals.

• The centre-back scored the only goal in the one-off semi-final between these sides in Bilbao in August 2020.

• The French international is one of three players to have collected a winners' medal in all seven of Lyon's UEFA Women's Champions League victories along with Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer.

Key stats

• Paris have won 13 of their 15 home games in all competitions this season (D2).

• Paris have won just two of their last nine UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final matches (D1 L6).

• Paris have not lost both legs of a UEFA Women's Champions League tie since the 2015/16 semi-finals defeat by Lyon.

• Paris have lost only one of their last 17 UEFA Women's Champions League home games (W13 D3), that 1-0 defeat by Lyon in last season quarter-final first leg. That was also the last time they failed to score in the competition.

• Paris have scored two or more goals in each of their nine UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season and opened the scoring in all over those games.

• Lyon have lost only three of their last 43 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches.

• Lyon have lost only two of their previous 22 UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final matches (W13 D7).

• Lyon have lost two of their last three UEFA Women's Champions League away games.

• Lyon have not drawn any of their last 25 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches (W22 L3), since a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the semi-final second leg in April 2019.

• Lyon have only failed to score in one of their last 35 European games.