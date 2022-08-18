Women's Champions League round 1: Roma, Man City, Real Madrid, Frankfurt, Juventus among semi-final winners

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League season has begun with newcomers Roma and four-time winners Frankfurt among the teams through from Thursday's round 1 semis to Sunday's mini-tournament finals.

Round 1 is one of two qualifying rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in October. Qualifying is split into two sections: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consists of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments, mostly involving four teams but in two cases three, with the top seeds in those three-team mini-tournaments given byes to the final.

The winners of each final (11 in the champions path, four in the league path) will progress to join the teams entering in round 2 (drawn on 1 September and played over two legs later that month). In round 2, 24 teams will compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.

Who plays in the group stage? In all 16 teams take part in the group stage, which was introduced last season. 4 teams have direct entry: holders Lyon and the other champions of the four highest-ranked associations: Wolfsburg, Chelsea and Barcelona. 7 teams will advance from the champions path after round 2. 5 teams will advance from the league path after round 2.

Round 1 semi-final summary

• Four-time winners Frankfurt knocked out 2003 runners-up Fortuna Hjørring and now face Ajax.

• Real Madrid and Man City set up a rematch of their dramatic round 2 encounter last season, when the Spanish debutants knocked out the two-time semi-finalists and eventually reached the quarters.

• Another of last season's quarter-finalists, Juventus, also progressed.

• Benfica, who reached last season's group stage, are through but Breidablik and Servette will not return this time after losing to Rosenborg and Paris FC respectively.

• FIFA Women's World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medallist Heather O'Reilly has come out of retirement to play for Shelbourne, and got their winner against Pomurje in the fourth minute of her European debut at age 37.

• Twente's Fenna Kalma, who managed seven goals across two games in round 1 last season, did it in one match this time and has scored 24 in her 13 European appearances.

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo set a new record of 20 appearances (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo, who went through, have set a new outright record of 20 straight appearances.

• Through on debut: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Rangers, Roma, Spartak Myjava.

• Another debutant, UKS SMS Łódź, had a 2-0 lead overturned by Anderlecht, who won 3-2 with a last-minute winner.

• Two-time quarter-finalists Glasgow City's loss to Roma means in the third-place play-off in their group they will meet Servette, who beat them to the group stage in last season's round 2.

League path results/fixtures

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They compete in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Glasgow City)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Paris FC 3-0 Servette FCCF

Glasgow City 1-3 Roma

Paris FC celebrate beating 2021/22 group contenders Servette

21 August:

Third-place match

Glasgow City vs Servette FCCF (13:00)

Final

Paris FC vs Roma (19:00)

Group 2 (hosts Rosenborg)

18 August:

Semi-finals

FC Minsk 2-1 Slovácko

Breidablik 2-4 Rosenborg

21 August:

Third-place match

Breidablik vs Slovácko (11:00)

Final

FC Minsk vs Rosenborg (17:00)

Group 3 (hosts Fortuna Hjørring)



18 August:

Semi-finals

Ajax 3-1 Kristianstad

Fortuna Hjørring 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

21 August:

Third-place match

Fortuna Hjørring vs Kristianstad (13:00)

Final

Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:00)

Group 4 (hosts Real Madrid)



18 August:

Semi-finals

Manchester City 6-0 Tomiris-Turan

Real Madrid 6-0 Sturm Graz

Women's EURO winner Lauren Hemp was among the Man City scorers

21 August:

Third-place match

Sturm Graz vs Tomiris-Turan (11:00)

Final

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Entering league path in round 2 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern München

Arsenal

Sparta Praha

Häcken

Real Sociedad

Champions path results/fixtures

Forty-two teams enter at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They compete in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: nine with four teams and two with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Pomurje)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Valur 2-0 Hayasa

Pomurje 0-1 Shelbourne



21 August:

Third-place match

Pomurje vs Hayasa (11:00)

Final

Valur vs Shelbourne (17:30)

Group 2 (hosts PAOK)

18 August:

Semi-finals

PAOK 2-0 Swansea City

Ferencváros 1-3 Rangers

PAOK celebrate their win

21 August:

Third-place match

Ferencváros vs Swansea City (20:00)

Final

PAOK vs Rangers (15:30)

Group 3 (hosts Split)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 5-0 Lanchkhuti

BIIK-Shymkent 5-1 Split

21 August:

Third-place match

Lanchkhuti vs Split (11:00)

Final

BIIK-Shymkent vs Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (18:00)



Group 4 (hosts Apollon)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 3-0 SFK Rīga

Zürich 6-0 KÍ Klaksvík

21 August:

Third-place match

KÍ Klaksvík vs SFK Rīga (21:00)

Final

Zürich vs Apollon LFC (16:30)

Group 5 (hosts Łódź)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Gintra 0-2 KuPS Kuopio

Anderlecht 3-2 UKS SMS Łódź

Finland's KuPS Kuopio won their debut European match

21 August:

Third-place match

Gintra vs UKS SMS Łódź (12:00)

Final

Anderlecht vs KuPS Kuopio (18:00)

Group 6 (hosts Juventus)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Flora Tallinn 0-5 Qiryat Gat

Juventus 4-0 Racing Union

21 August:

Third-place match

Flora Tallinn vs Racing Union (15:30)

Final

Juventus vs Qiryat Gat (20:30)

Group 7 (hosts Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)

18 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 4-0 Birkirkara

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj 0-0 Glentoran (aet, 4-2 pens)

Sarajevo won as they became the first team to play in 20 consecutive UEFA women's club seasons

21 August:

Third-place match

Birkirkara vs Glentoran (10:00)

Final

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (17:00)

Group 8 (hosts Twente)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Benfica 9-0 Hajvalia

Twente 13-0 Anenii Noi

2021/22 group highlights: Häcken 1-2 Benfica

21 August:

Third-place match

Anenii Noi vs Hajvalia (12:00)

Final

Twente vs Benfica (18:00)

Group 9 (hosts Ljuboten)

18 August:

Semi-finals

Dinamo-BSUPC 5-0 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora

St Pölten 7-0 Ljuboten

21 August:

Third-place match

Lokomotiv Stara Zagora vs Ljuboten (17:00)

Final

St Pölten vs Dinamo-BSUPC (11:00)



Group 10 (hosts Breznica Pljevlja)

18 August:

Semi-final

Breznica 2-3 Spartak Myjava

21 August:

Final

Vllaznia vs Spartak Myjava (18:00)



Group 11 (hosts Spartak Subotica)



18 August:

Semi-final

Brann 1-0 ALG Spor



21 August:

Final

Spartak Subotica vs Brann (19:00)

Entering champions path in round 2 Slavia Praha

Rosengård

HB Køge

Meet the contenders

• Sarajevo's new outright record of 20 straight appearances came as Brøndby missed out for the first time since they made their debut in the third edition of the UEFA Women's Cup in 2003/04.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of FFC Frankfurt. Fortuna Hjørring were runners-up in 2002/03.

• Debuts: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Ljuboten, Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, Rangers, Roma, Spartak Myjava, Tomiris-Turan, UKS SMS Łódź.

• Paris FC previously entered as Juvisy, reaching the 2012/13 semi-finals.

• Man City have twice made the last four and include UEFA Women's EURO 2022 champions Lauren Hemp, Keira Walsh, Demi Stokes, Alex Greenwood, Ellie Roebuck and England's title-winning scorer Chloe Kelly (though Ellen White is absent).

Season calendar

Round 2 draw

13:00 CET, 1 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 20/21 September

Second leg: 28/29 September

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc