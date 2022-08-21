Women's Champions League round 1: Ajax beat Frankfurt; Roma, Real Madrid, Juventus and Rangers among others through

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League began with round 1, and in Sunday's finals Ajax dramatically knocked out four-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid again eliminated Manchester City. Other victors included Benfica, Juventus and debutants Roma and Rangers.

Round 1 is one of two qualifying rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in October. Qualifying is split into two sections: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consists of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments, mostly involving four teams but in two cases three, with the top seeds in those three-team mini-tournaments given byes to the final.

The winners of each final (11 in the champions path, four in the league path) advance to join the teams entering in round 2 (drawn on 1 September and played over two legs later that month). In round 2, 24 teams will compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.

Who plays in the group stage? In all 16 teams take part in the group stage, which was introduced last season. 4 teams have direct entry: holders Lyon and the other champions of the four highest-ranked associations: Wolfsburg, Chelsea and Barcelona. 7 teams will advance from the champions path after round 2. 5 teams will advance from the league path after round 2.

Round 1 final summary

• Last season Madrid, on debut, beat twice semi-finalists Man City in round 2 on their way to the last eight and they knocked the English side out again today. The goal came from Caroline Weir, who left City for Madrid in the summer.

• A last-gasp bicycle-kick volley from substitute Eshly Bakker gave Ajax victory over four-time winners Frankfurt.

• Among other winners, Juventus got to the quarter-finals last season and Benfica also reached the group stage.

• Sarajevo continue a run in which they are setting a new outright record of 20 straight appearances.

• Former quarter-finalists Valur progressed.

• Through on debut: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS Kuopio (who equalised in the last minute of extra time then beat Anderlecht on penalties), Rangers, Roma (who also won on penalties, against Paris FC).



Round 1 semi-final summary

• Frankfurt knocked out 2003 runners-up Fortuna Hjørring.

• Real Madrid and Man City set up a rematch of their dramatic round 2 encounter last season, when the Spanish debutants knocked out the two-time semi-finalists and eventually reached the quarters.

• Another of last season's quarter-finalists, Juventus, also progressed.

• Benfica, who reached last season's group stage, are through but Breidablik and Servette will not return this time after losing to Rosenborg and Paris FC respectively.

• FIFA Women's World Cup winner and three-time Olympic gold medallist Heather O'Reilly has come out of retirement to play for Shelbourne, and got their winner against Pomurje in the fourth minute of her European debut at age 37.

• Twente's Fenna Kalma, who managed seven goals across two games in round 1 last season, got six on Thursday and has scored 23 in her 13 European appearances.

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo set a new record of 20 appearances (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup).

• Through on debut: Brann, KuPS, Rangers, Roma, Spartak Myjava.

• Another debutant, UKS SMS Łódź, had a 2-0 lead overturned by Anderlecht, who won 3-2 with a last-minute winner.

• Two-time quarter-finalists Glasgow City's loss to Roma meant in the third-place play-off in their group they met Servette, who beat them to the group stage in last season's round 2, and defeated the Scottish side again on Sunday.

League path results

Sixteen teams entered at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They competed in four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Glasgow City)

21 August:

Final

Paris FC 0-0 Roma (aet, 4-5 pens)

Third-place match

Servette FCCF 1-0 Glasgow City



18 August:

Semi-finals

Paris FC 3-0 Servette FCCF

Glasgow City 1-3 Roma

Group 2 (hosts Rosenborg)

21 August:

Final

FC Minsk 0-1 Rosenborg

Third-place match

Slovácko 0-3 Breidablik



18 August:

Semi-finals

FC Minsk 2-1 Slovácko

Breidablik 2-4 Rosenborg

Group 3 (hosts Fortuna Hjørring)



21 August:

Final

Ajax 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Third-place match

Fortuna Hjørring 2-3 Kristianstad (aet)



18 August:

Semi-finals

Ajax 3-1 Kristianstad

Fortuna Hjørring 0-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City, boasting several Women's EURO 2022 winners, were knocked out again by Madrid Getty Images

Group 4 (hosts Real Madrid)



21 August:

Final

Manchester City 0-1 Real Madrid

Third-place match

Sturm Graz 5-1 Tomiris-Turan

18 August:

Semi-finals

Manchester City 6-0 Tomiris-Turan

Real Madrid 6-0 Sturm Graz

Entering league path in round 2 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern München

Arsenal

Sparta Praha

Häcken

Real Sociedad

Champions path results

Forty-two teams entered at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They competed in 11 knockout mini-tournaments: nine with four teams and two with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts Pomurje)

21 August:

Final

Valur 3-0 Shelbourne

Third-place match

Pomurje 2-1 Hayasa



18 August:

Semi-finals

Valur 2-0 Hayasa

Pomurje 0-1 Shelbourne



Group 2 (hosts PAOK)

21 August:

Final

PAOK 0-4 Rangers

Third-place match

Swansea City 0-7 Ferencváros

18 August:

Semi-finals

PAOK 2-0 Swansea City

Ferencváros 1-3 Rangers

Two wins in Greece took debutants Rangers into round 2 Rangers

Group 3 (hosts Split)

21 August:

Final

BIIK-Shymkent 0-2 Vorskla-Kharkiv-2

Third-place match

Lanchkhuti 0-2 Split



18 August:

Semi-finals

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 5-0 Lanchkhuti

BIIK-Shymkent 5-1 Split

Group 4 (hosts Apollon)

21 August:

Final

Zürich 1-0 Apollon LFC

Third-place match

KÍ Klaksvík 1-2 SFK Rīga (aet)



18 August:

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 3-0 SFK Rīga

Zürich 6-0 KÍ Klaksvík

Group 5 (hosts Łódź)

21 August:

Final

Anderlecht 2-2 KuPS Kuopio (aet, 3-4 pens)

Third-place match

Gintra 0-1 UKS SMS Łódź



18 August:

Semi-finals

Gintra 0-2 KuPS Kuopio

Anderlecht 3-2 UKS SMS Łódź

Finland's KuPS Kuopio won their debut European match then beat Anderlecht on penalties Artur Kraszewwski

Group 6 (hosts Juventus)

21 August:

Final

Juventus 3-1 Qiryat Gat

Third-place match

Flora Tallinn 1-3 Racing Union

18 August:

Semi-finals

Flora Tallinn 0-5 Qiryat Gat

Juventus 4-0 Racing Union

Group 7 (hosts Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)

21 August:

Final

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 2-1 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj

Third-place match

Birkirkara 2-1 Glentoran



18 August:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 4-0 Birkirkara

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj 0-0 Glentoran (aet, 4-2 pens)

Sarajevo won as they became the first team to play in 20 consecutive UEFA women's club seasons Azra Numanović/SFK 2000 Sarajevo

Group 8 (hosts Twente)

21 August:

Final

Twente 1-2 Benfica

Third-place match

Anenii Noi 0-7 Hajvalia



18 August:

Semi-finals

Benfica 9-0 Hajvalia

Twente 13-0 Anenii Noi

Group 9 (hosts Ljuboten)

21 August:

Final

St Pölten 3-0 Dinamo-BSUPC

Third-place match

Lokomotiv Stara Zagora 5-1 Ljuboten



18 August:

Semi-finals

Dinamo-BSUPC 5-0 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora

St Pölten 7-0 Ljuboten

Group 10 (hosts Breznica Pljevlja)

21 August:

Final

Vllaznia 1-0 Spartak Myjava



18 August:

Semi-final

Breznica 2-3 Spartak Myjava

Group 11 (hosts Spartak Subotica)



21 August:

Final

Spartak Subotica 1-3 Brann

18 August:

Brann 1-0 ALG Spor

Entering champions path in round 2 Slavia Praha

Rosengård

HB Køge

• Sarajevo's new outright record of 20 straight appearances came as Brøndby missed out for the first time since they made their debut in the third edition of the UEFA Women's Cup in 2003/04.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of FFC Frankfurt. Fortuna Hjørring were runners-up in 2002/03.

• Debuts: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Ljuboten, Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, Rangers, Roma, Spartak Myjava, Tomiris-Turan, UKS SMS Łódź.

• Paris FC previously entered as Juvisy, reaching the 2012/13 semi-finals.

• Man City have twice made the last four.

Season calendar

Round 2 draw

13:00 CET, 1 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 20/21 September

Second leg: 28/29 September

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc