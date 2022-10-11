Paris vs Chelsea: Match facts, previous meetings, key players

Paris Saint-Germain, beaten UEFA Women's Champions League finalists on two occasions, face 2020/21 runners-up Chelsea in their opening Group A fixture.

This match is a repeat of the teams' meeting in the 2018/19 quarter-finals, when Chelsea squeezed through 3-2 on aggregate after both sides won their respective home legs. The Londoners took a two-goal advantage to Paris courtesy of Hannah Blundell (73) and Erin Cuthbert (88); Kadidiatou Diani (47) and an Ann-Katrin Berger own goal (56) wiped out that lead, only for Maren Mjelde to send the visitors into the semi-finals with a goal in added time.

Paris vs Chelsea: latest updates

Les Parisiennes, who finished 11 points behind champions Lyon in France's Division 1 Féminine last term, were also eliminated in the UEFA Women's Champions League by their domestic rivals, losing their semi-final against the eventual winners 5-3 on aggregate.

Paris were top scorers in last season's inaugural group stage, hitting 25 goals in their six Group B encounters, and were one of two sides along with Barcelona to record maximum points.

Gérard Prêcheur, who took over as Paris head coach in August, guided his side into this group stage at the expense of Swedish outfit BK Häcken, courtesy of 4-1 aggregate success in Round 2 of qualifying (2-1 h, 2-0 a). Lieke Martens and Diani scored in both legs.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea sealed their third successive Women's Super League title – and fifth overall – last season, finishing a point clear of Arsenal.

The Blues, who lost to Barcelona in the 2021 Women's Champions League final, were eliminated in last season's group stage after a dramatic Matchday 6 in Group A. The Londoners held a three-point lead at the top of the section ahead of the final round of matches and only needed to avoid defeat away to Wolfsburg to book their place in the last eight. A 4-0 defeat in Germany, coupled with a Juventus victory by the same scoreline in Turin, meant the Londoners finished in third place by way of a three-team tiebreak.

Players to watch

Paris's Kadidiatou Diani AFP via Getty Images

Kadidiatou Diani

The 27-year-old scored the opening goal the last time these two sides met, in Paris's 2-1 home win against the Blues in the quarter-final second leg in March 2019.

Diani struck her team's second goal in both legs of the 4-1 aggregate win versus Häcken in Round 2.

She requires just one goal for her best UEFA Women's Champions League scoring campaign, having also managed two goals in both 2018/19 and 2019/20.

The French international found the net in seven successive appearances for club and country between 6 September and 2 October, hitting eight goals in all.

Her tally of 16 goals across all competitions last term equalled the best campaign of her club career, matching her 2018/19 tally.

The forward was named the Division 1 Féminine Player of the Year in 2020/21 as Paris secured their first ever top-flight title.

Maren Mjelde

The 32-year-old scored the dramatic aggregate winner in added time of the quarter-final second leg between these sides in March 2019.

The versatile Norwegian, who can play in defence and midfield, struck an emphatic penalty in the 2-0 Women's Super League home success against Manchester City on 25 September – her first Chelsea appearance this season.

Mjelde's stay with the club was extended in June after the Blues exercised the option to keep the Norway captain until the summer of 2023.

She joined the Blues in January 2017 and has since helped the club win four Women's Super League titles.